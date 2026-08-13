LigoLab and MarginLogic Health AI Bring AI-Powered Requisition Automation to Laboratory Workflows

GLENDALE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LigoLab, a leading provider of laboratory informatics solutions, today announced a partnership with MarginLogic Health AI that brings artificial intelligence (AI)-powered optical character recognition (OCR) and intelligent document processing directly into laboratory requisition intake and accessioning workflows.

For decades, laboratories have focused automation efforts on processes that begin after specimens arrive. Instrumentation has become increasingly sophisticated, laboratory information systems (LIS) have evolved into comprehensive informatics platforms, and digital workflows now optimize nearly every stage of diagnostic testing.

Yet requisition intake and accessioning remain among the most labor-intensive and error-prone laboratory processes.

Clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, and pathology groups continue to receive large volumes of handwritten, faxed, scanned, and paper requisitions. These documents often require staff to manually review information, verify patient and insurance details, enter orders, and resolve incomplete or inaccurate data before testing can begin.

The LigoLab-MarginLogic Health AI partnership addresses this longstanding challenge by applying AI-powered automation to one of the earliest and most critical stages of the laboratory workflow.

Extending Laboratory Automation Beyond the LIS

The integration enables laboratories using the LigoLab Informatics Platform to incorporate MarginLogic Health AI's advanced OCR and intelligent document processing technology directly into their existing workflows.

Rather than simply converting document images into text, the technology uses contextual AI to capture and interpret information from physician orders, laboratory requisitions, insurance cards, patient demographics, and supporting documentation. Extracted information can then be validated, structured, and routed into LigoLab's unified LIS and laboratory revenue cycle management (RCM) platform.

High-confidence orders can move directly into laboratory workflows, while incomplete or uncertain information is flagged for human review. This exception-based approach allows laboratory staff to focus their attention where it is needed rather than manually processing every incoming requisition.

"Requisition intake and accessioning is where laboratories lose time and accuracy before a specimen even reaches the LIS," said Jenny Bull, Success Director at LigoLab. "Pairing MarginLogic Health AI's OCR with our platform lets high-confidence orders flow straight through."

Reducing Manual Work and Improving Data Quality

For laboratories facing staffing shortages, rising testing volumes, and increasing operational complexity, automating requisition processing can deliver benefits throughout the diagnostic workflow.

Manual data entry creates opportunities for transcription errors, incomplete patient demographics, inaccurate insurance information, and missing documentation. These issues can delay testing, increase administrative workload, and create problems that carry downstream into billing and reimbursement.

By capturing, validating, and structuring order information before it enters the LIS workflow, the integrated solution reduces manual keystrokes, improves data quality, accelerates accessioning, and supports cleaner downstream clinical and financial processes.

A Hybrid Approach That Complements Existing Interfaces

The integration is designed to complement existing electronic interfaces rather than replace them.

Orders received electronically from provider EHR systems can continue flowing through established interfaces, while MarginLogic Health AI processes paper-based, faxed, scanned, and other non-integrated orders that would otherwise require manual entry.

This hybrid approach enables laboratories to expand automation regardless of how orders arrive.

"Laboratories shouldn't waste hours retyping what a document already contains," said Ammar Darkazanli, Chief Executive Officer and President of MarginLogic Health AI. "Our AI reads a clinical requisition the way an experienced accessioner would, interpreting context, validating what it captures, and flagging only the fields that genuinely need a human."

For LigoLab customers, the integration expands automation beyond the traditional boundaries of the LIS and further supports a unified approach to laboratory operations.

About LigoLab

LigoLab is a Glendale, California-based laboratory technology company and leading provider of scalable informatics solutions that help medical laboratories streamline operations, optimize revenue, and support growth. Its unified, cloud-ready LigoLab Informatics Platform combines laboratory information system (LIS), laboratory revenue cycle management (RCM), workflow automation, business intelligence, reporting, and patient engagement capabilities within a single integrated environment.

About MarginLogic Health AI

MarginLogic Health AI develops AI-powered software that automates complex clinical and administrative workflows across healthcare. The company specializes in intelligent document processing, optical character recognition (OCR), workflow automation, and healthcare interoperability, helping laboratories, health systems, clinics, and payers reduce manual processes, improve data quality, and increase operational efficiency.





Media Contact

Company Name: LigoLab

Contact Person: Suren Avunjian, CEO/Co-Founder

Email: suren@ligolab.com

Phone: 800-544-6522

Country: United States

Website: https://www.ligolab.com/