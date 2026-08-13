To

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

Executive Management

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V

www.rd.dk







Telephone +45 7012 5300















13 August 2026

Opening of new floating-rate bonds for the funding of RD Nibor3® and RD Stibor3®

Realkredit Danmark will open new mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) for the funding/refinancing of RD Nibor3® and RD Stibor3®.

The new bonds will be opened with the below characteristics:

Reference rate Series Currency Interest rate floor Interest margin Initial coupon* Amortisation Convention Maturity NIBOR 3M 16G NOK 0.00% TBA 5.00% Bullet Actual/ 360 01-10-2029 STIBOR 3M 15G SEK 0.00% TBA 3.00% Bullet Actual/ actual 01-10-2030

*) The initial coupon applies until 01-10-2026.

The final terms will be published by announcement of prospectus shortly.

The Executive Management



Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief analyst, Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.

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