Opening of new floating-rate bonds for the funding of RD Nibor3® and RD Stibor3®

 | Source: Realkredit Danmark A/S Realkredit Danmark A/S

To
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
 Executive Management
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
www.rd.dk



Telephone +45 7012 5300







13 August 2026

Opening of new floating-rate bonds for the funding of RD Nibor3® and RD Stibor3®

Realkredit Danmark will open new mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) for the funding/refinancing of RD Nibor3® and RD Stibor3®.

The new bonds will be opened with the below characteristics:

Reference rateSeriesCurrencyInterest rate floorInterest marginInitial coupon*AmortisationConventionMaturity
NIBOR 3M16GNOK0.00%TBA5.00%BulletActual/ 36001-10-2029
STIBOR 3M15GSEK0.00%TBA3.00%BulletActual/ actual01-10-2030

*)  The initial coupon applies until 01-10-2026.

The final terms will be published by announcement of prospectus shortly.

The Executive Management

        
Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief analyst, Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.

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Attachments

20260813 Åbning af 15G og 16G aug26_uk
GlobeNewswire

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