Aurora Intents Powers Cross-Chain Funding, Bridging, and Trading for Million-User Crypto Bank COCA





GIBRALTAR, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Intents, the cross-chain execution solution built by Aurora Labs, today announced a new integration inside COCA, a self-custodial banking app used by more than one million people across 75 countries. COCA brings crypto spending, saving, and rewards into a familiar financial experience, with card and banking infrastructure provided by Wirex. The app's users can now fund their accounts with supported assets they already hold across multiple blockchains through one persistent deposit address per user per chain, while Aurora Intents powers the routing behind the scenes.

Moving assets between blockchains stands out as one of crypto’s biggest friction points. Users often need to identify which network holds their funds, move assets through a bridge, pay multiple transaction fees, and wait through several manual steps before funds become usable. In a banking app such as COCA, users look for simplified means to top up the account, earn on the balance, and spend through a card.

With Aurora Intents, that complexity moves off the user’s screen. COCA users can deposit supported assets they already own from multiple blockchains into COCA without manually bridging funds or worrying about networks. The infrastructure becomes invisible enough for users to focus on spending crypto rather than navigating blockchain mechanics.

“People do not think about blockchains when they are funding an account. They want their money to arrive safely and be ready to use,” said Declan Hannon, CEO of Aurora Labs. “The challenge is that their assets rarely sit where an application expects them to be. Intents Deposits removes the chain complexity from the user’s side and keeps the experience inside the product.”

The integration enables several funding and trading flows inside COCA. Users can fund their accounts with supported assets such as USDT on Tron and USDC on Stellar, transfer $COCA across supported chains, withdraw $COCA from centralized exchanges, and trade $COCA within the app through Aurora Swap API. To make deposits simpler, users receive one reusable deposit address for supported assets, regardless of where the funds originate. Once a transfer is initiated from a supported wallet or exchange, Aurora Intents automatically routes and executes any required cross-chain transactions before crediting the user's COCA balance. Intents Deposits powers the reusable deposit address, while Aurora Swap API supports the in-app trading experience.

COCA gives Aurora Intents a consumer wallet and card use case for infrastructure that is often discussed in DeFi terms. Intent-based execution usually appears around swaps, routing, and liquidity access. Inside COCA, the same model supports a more everyday action: moving value from wherever a user holds it into an account they can use for spending, transfers, and rewards.

“Managing your money – in or out – should never delay your everyday spending,” said Vasili Paulau, CEO of COCA. “Partnering with Aurora Intents unifies cross-network deposits and withdrawals into one single address while expanding our supported assets. We’ve removed transfer complexity so our users can focus on spending with their COCA card.”

The integration also strengthens COCA’s position as a chain-agnostic crypto payments platform. Users holding assets across ecosystems such as Tron, Stellar, Ethereum, Base, and other supported networks can move funds into COCA without first adapting to the app’s underlying settlement environment. Funding becomes part of the product experience rather than a separate infrastructure task.

Aurora Intents runs on NEAR Intents, the solver network, which has routed more than $24 billion across chains. Aurora Intents has processed more than $27 million to date and brings the same execution model into embedded application flows for wallets, fintech products, and consumer crypto apps. Supported source chains will expand as product coverage grows.

About Aurora Intents

Aurora Intents is the cross-chain execution layer for on-chain applications. It enables users and systems to move assets, execute actions, and access liquidity across chains — without bridging screens, wallet switching, or per-chain gas management. Aurora Intents is built on top of NEAR Intents, the underlying solver network developed by NEAR Protocol.

About COCA

COCA is a self-custodial banking app that brings the best of banking and crypto together, giving users a simple way to spend, save, and grow their assets while keeping full ownership of their funds. COCA offers a Visa card to spend stablecoins and fiat anywhere Visa is accepted, a EUR IBAN, seamless transfers, real-time 5% APY on spendable USD, USDC, and USDT balances, cashback on daily purchases, subscription rewards, travel perks, and full self-custody. With more than 1 million installs globally, COCA is designed to make crypto as easy and accessible as traditional banking.

Media Contact:

Maha Shah

maha@input.global

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