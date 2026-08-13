Nykredit Bank A/S to redeem Additional Tier 1 Capital Notes - Nykredit Bank A/S

 | Source: Nykredit Bank A/S Nykredit Bank A/S

To        Nasdaq Copenhagen
Euronext Dublin

        

13 August 2026

Nykredit Bank A/S to redeem Additional Tier 1 Capital Notes

Nykredit Bank A/S has obtained approval from the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority to redeem its DKK 600,000,000 Perpetual Non-cumulative Fixed to Floating Rate Additional Tier 1 Capital Notes (ISIN DK0030484464) in accordance with the terms of the Prospectus.

The notes will be redeemed on the First Call Date on 8 September 2026 at the Outstanding Principal Amounts together with accrued interest.

Enquiries may be addressed to Nykredit Bank A/S, Group Treasury, Morten Lisberg, Head of Group Treasury, tel +45 44 55 10 77, or Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.

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