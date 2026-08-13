KAIYI X7 Hybrid: Efficient Power for Every Journey

YIBIN, China, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Launched globally in the first half of 2026, the KAIYI X7 Hybrid answers families' mobility needs. Combining efficient hybrid performance and extended range, it supports daily commuting and long-distance travel through KAIYI Super Hybrid technology.

Five Intelligent Modes for Diverse Scenarios

The system pairs a dedicated 1.5T hybrid engine with two electric motors. The engine delivers maximum power of 115 kW and maximum torque of 220 N·m; the drive motor produces peak power of 150 kW and peak torque of 310 N·m. Maximum combined power and torque reach 265 kW and 530 N·m, respectively.

Based on speed, power demand and battery charge, the system switches among EV, series hybrid, parallel hybrid, direct engine drive and regenerative braking. EV mode enables smooth, quiet low-speed driving. When the battery charge is low or the vehicle is traveling at low to moderate speeds, series mode keeps the engine operating efficiently while the motor powers the wheels. During hard acceleration, overtaking or climbing, parallel mode combines engine and motor output. At steady highway speeds, direct drive reduces conversion losses, while regenerative braking recovers energy during deceleration.





Efficient Power for Daily Use

Together, these modes balance performance and efficiency as driving conditions change. The dedicated 1.5T engine achieves a peak thermal efficiency of 44.5%. In stop-start traffic, low-speed driving and acceleration, the electric motor shares the power demand, helping it avoid inefficient operating ranges. Under NEDC conditions, depleted-battery fuel consumption is 5.2 L/100 km, helping reduce refueling frequency and running costs for families.

Longer Range, Greater Freedom

This fuel-saving performance lays the foundation for longer journeys. With a combined range of up to 1,200 km, the X7 Hybrid makes road trips, intercity travel and journeys where charging is limited easier to plan. Drivers benefit from convenient refueling and efficient electric drive. An NEDC electric range of up to 105 km can cover commutes and school runs, with the engine ready for longer journeys.

Hybrid Technology: Perfect Choice for Families

From low fuel consumption to extended range, KAIYI Super Hybrid technology balances efficiency, refueling and travel freedom. As the X7 Hybrid enters global markets, KAIYI will continue developing electrified mobility around real-world needs, delivering efficient and reliable hybrid mobility for families worldwide.

Wang Hanlu

Senior Brand Manager

Email: wanghanlu@newcowin.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4e30b56b-e09d-4d3b-af5c-1c9c9d2d246d