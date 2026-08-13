13 August 2026

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

(the “Company”)

Special Dividend Announcement

The Board of the Company is pleased to announce a special dividend payment of 0.75 pence per Ordinary Share.

The distribution will return to shareholders profits arising from the realisation of the Company’s investment into AnimalCare Group plc following its sale to CCP Paw 2 Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of funds managed or advised by Charterhouse Capital Partners LLP, earlier in the financial year.

The record date for the special dividend will be 21 August 2026, with a corresponding ex-dividend date of 20 August 2026. The payment date will be 30 September 2026.

The last date for receipt of elections in respect of the Dividend Re-investment Scheme (“DRIS”) is 9 September 2026 and a further announcement on the DRIS will be released in due course.

END

For further information, please contact:

Canaccord Genuity Asset Management Limited

Abbe Martineau aimvct@canaccord.com

+44 20 7523 4525





LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31