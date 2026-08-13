Special Dividend Announcement

 | Source: Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc

13 August 2026

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)

Special Dividend Announcement

The Board of the Company is pleased to announce a special dividend payment of 0.75 pence per Ordinary Share.

The distribution will return to shareholders profits arising from the realisation of the Company’s investment into AnimalCare Group plc following its sale to CCP Paw 2 Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of funds managed or advised by Charterhouse Capital Partners LLP, earlier in the financial year.

The record date for the special dividend will be 21 August 2026, with a corresponding ex-dividend date of 20 August 2026. The payment date will be 30 September 2026.

The last date for receipt of elections in respect of the Dividend Re-investment Scheme (“DRIS”) is 9 September 2026 and a further announcement on the DRIS will be released in due course.

END

For further information, please contact:

Canaccord Genuity Asset Management Limited
Abbe Martineau		aimvct@canaccord.com
+44 20 7523 4525

 

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31        


GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

  • August 12, 2026 10:27 ET | Source: Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc
    Transaction in Own Shares

    12 August 2026 HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC (the “Company”) Purchase of shares for cancellation Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc announces that on 12 August 2026 the Company purchased 161,328 ordinary...

    Read More
    Transaction in Own Shares
  • August 11, 2026 11:41 ET | Source: Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc
    Net Asset Value(s)

    11 August 2026 HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC (the “Company”) NAV announcement As at close of business on 7 August 2026, the unaudited Net Asset Value (“NAV”) for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc was as...

    Read More
    Net Asset Value(s)
 