11:11 Systems Wins Global Telarus Best Engineering Team Award

11:11 Systems Recognised for Outstanding Innovation and Impact for Channel Advisors in 2025

London, UK – 13 August 2026 – 11:11 Systems, a leading managed infrastructure solutions provider, has been named the recipient of the Telarus Best Engineering Team award at the 2026 Telarus Partner Summit in Dallas, Texas. This honour highlights 11:11’s outstanding 2025 contributions, including innovative technology, strong collaboration and dedication to supporting the Telarus advisor community.

In 2025, the 11:11 Engineering Team distinguished itself by consistently delivering best-in-class secure cloud services, cyber resilience and network as a service (NaaS) across the Telarus platform, earning recognition as a preferred solutions vendor for the Telarus broad community of technology advisors.

Through its partnership with Telarus, 11:11 empowers technology advisors to deliver tailored, scalable and cost-effective solutions that drive operational resilience and strengthen data protection. 11:11’s comprehensive suite of managed services, including robust multi-cloud support, cloud object storage, software-defined networking (SD-WAN) and managed last-mile connectivity also allows technology advisors to offer the latest advancements and drive competitive advantage.

11:11 further differentiates its offerings with flexible delivery models—including fully managed, self-service, hybrid and consumption-based—and deep expertise in infrastructure as a service (IaaS), disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) and NaaS. Together, these unified capabilities enable organisations to seamlessly manage and modernise their infrastructure with adaptable connectivity and centralised visibility.

“Businesses today are navigating an increasingly complex technology landscape,” said Moosa Matariyeh, vice president, global channels, 11:11 Systems. “Our collaboration with Telarus gives technology advisors the tools to help customers invest their time, talent and budgets where they can drive the most business impact. Together, we go beyond simply delivering technology; we align the right solutions to each organisation’s priorities to reduce complexity, strengthen performance and create a more resilient foundation for growth.”

“Telarus is proud to honour 11:11 Systems as the recipient of the Telarus Best Engineering Team award, recognising their leadership in innovation, education and collaborative support across the channel,” said Richard Murray, chief commercial officer, Telarus. “Their work in 2025 empowered our technology advisors to win more business and deliver greater value to customers. We congratulate 11:11 and all the award winners for their outstanding impact.”

Click here to learn more about the 2025 Telarus award winners.

About 11:11 Systems:

11:11 Systems is a managed infrastructure solutions provider that empowers customers to modernise, protect and manage mission-critical applications and data, leveraging 11:11’s resilient cloud platform. Learn more at www.1111Systems.com and follow 11:11 on LinkedIn.

About Telarus:

Telarus, a leading global technology services distributor, has devoted over two decades to fuelling technology advisor growth through deep market insights, channel expertise, and an unmatched suite of services, solutions, and tools. With a focus on collaboration with advisors and suppliers, Telarus enables the modern advisor to source, purchase, and implement the right technology for the greatest impact. To learn more or become a partner, go to www.telarus.com/become-a-partner.

Media Contact:

Destiny Gillbee

PR Director

C8 Consulting Ltd

11-11Systems@c8consulting.co.uk