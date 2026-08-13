UPDATE – NiaKai Announces Market Arrival with Five Signed Early-Adopter Agreements

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NiaKai today announced its market arrival with five signed early-adopter agreements and the start of its initial commercial rollout with select customers, design partners, and strategic collaborators.

NiaKai is building an AI-native sales enablement platform, powered by Zellaris, that helps sales and customer-facing teams prepare better, stay focused during conversations, and turn each interaction into stronger follow-up, coaching, and performance improvement.

The Problem: Customer Conversations Lose Context

Sales and service teams already use CRMs, various enablement tools, call recordings, notes, and dashboards. But important context is often scattered across systems and unavailable when teams need it most.

NiaKai helps solve that gap by supporting teams before, during, and after business conversations.

What NiaKai Does

NiaKai helps teams:

Prepare for calls with relevant customer, account, and deal context

Stay focused during important conversations

Identify key moments and follow-up needs

Improve post-call review and coaching

Turn conversation insight into clearer next steps

Support better performance across sales and customer-facing teams

“NiaKai was built around a simple belief: AI should help people perform better, not replace them,” said Aalim A. Moor II, Founder and CEO of NiaKai. “Our goal is to help teams communicate with more clarity, confidence, and awareness.”

Early-Adopter Momentum

The five signed early-adopter agreements represent an important validation point as NiaKai expands its initial commercial rollout and reflect growing interest in practical, human-centered AI for sales, service, coaching, and customer-facing performance.

NiaKai is also in active conversations with major enterprise and strategic groups as it develops its platform and partner ecosystem.

Organizations interested in learning more about NiaKai or its early-adopter program can visit https://niakai.ai.

Human-Centered AI for Business Conversations

Unlike tools focused only on transcription, note-taking, or task automation, NiaKai is designed to work alongside existing sales systems, including widely used CRM platforms, while adding a human intelligence layer around the conversations that shape revenue, retention, and trust.

About NiaKai

NiaKai is an AI-native sales enablement platform that helps customer-facing teams prepare better, communicate better, follow up better, and perform with greater confidence. Powered by Zellaris, NiaKai supports sales, service, coaching, and performance improvement before, during, and after important business conversations.

Media Contact

NiaKai Communications

team@niakai.ai

https://niakai.ai