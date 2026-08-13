Vistin Pharma ASA: Invitation to Q2 2026 conference call

 | Source: Vistin Pharma ASA Vistin Pharma ASA

Oslo, Norway, 13 August 2026

Vistin Pharma ASA (VISTN) will release its second quarter and YTD 2026 results on Thursday 20th of August 2026. Vistin Pharma will host a conference call for all shareholders and other interested parties on the same day at 08:30 CET. There will be a Q&A session following the management discussion.

The second quarter conference call will be accessible via web and audio through the following access points:

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/abe93pzc

Telephone conference (online registration):

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIca3298faa94f4bbb900f07289bc40eb7

*****

For further information, please contact:

Alexander Karlsen
CFO
+47 97 05 36 21
alexander.karlsen@vistin.com

About Vistin Pharma | www.vistin.com

Vistin Pharma is a Norwegian pharmaceutical company producing Metformin Hydrochloride (API). The Metformin is also available as Direct Compressible lubricated granules. As a solely dedicated European Metformin producer, Vistin Pharma is a well-positioned supplier to leading pharmaceutical companies. Vistin Pharma is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and has highly qualified employees and a dedicated manufacturing facility in Kragerø.


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