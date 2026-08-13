The News Forum Premieres Inside Hezbollah: A Powerful Investigative Documentary Examining Terrorism, Narco-Trafficking, and Global Geopolitics

ST. CATHARINES, Ontario, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The News Forum (TNF), Canada's national news broadcaster, is proud to announce the Canadian broadcast premiere of Inside Hezbollah, an investigative feature documentary that explores the complex intersection of international terrorism, drug trafficking, organized crime, and geopolitics through the extraordinary firsthand account of a former Hezbollah operative.

The documentary will be televised nationally on The News Forum August 15 & 16 at and will be available for Canadians to watch through a livestream at https://www.thenewsforum.ca.

Through exclusive interviews, expert analysis, and firsthand testimony, the film traces the remarkable journey of a former Hezbollah suicide bomber who later became involved in international narcotics trafficking networks spanning the Middle East and South America.

At the centre of the documentary is a confidential informant whose life story unfolds against the backdrop of the Lebanese Civil War, the rise of extremist movements, and the expansion of organized crime across international borders. His testimony provides a rare insider perspective on the recruitment, financing, and operational networks that have shaped some of the world's most significant criminal and geopolitical alliances.

"Inside Hezbollah is a compelling investigative documentary that offers viewers a deeper understanding of the global forces shaping international security, organized crime, and the Middle East conflict," said Tore Stautland, CEO of The News Forum. "Through firsthand testimony and the insights of leading experts, this documentary challenges audiences to examine issues that continue to have implications far beyond the regions in which they originate."

The documentary features interviews with a distinguished roster of international experts, security analysts, academics, and former government officials, including:

Dr. Emanuele Ottolenghi , Senior Fellow, Foundation for Defense of Democracies

, Senior Fellow, Foundation for Defense of Democracies Phil Gurski , former CSIS Senior Intelligence Analyst and national security expert

, former CSIS Senior Intelligence Analyst and national security expert Joseph Humire , Executive Director, Center for a Secure Free Society

, Executive Director, Center for a Secure Free Society Dr. Narry Santos , Professor of Intercultural Leadership, Tyndale University

, Professor of Intercultural Leadership, Tyndale University Dr. Marcos Alan , Political and Social Risk Specialist

, Political and Social Risk Specialist Mansur Peixoto , scholar of Islamic history and creator of Islamic History

, scholar of Islamic history and creator of Islamic History A former senior Venezuelan government official whose identity has been protected for security reasons





Over the course of its 70-minute runtime, Inside Hezbollah explores a range of critical subjects, including international terrorism, religious radicalization, Middle Eastern conflicts, illicit drug trafficking, corruption, transnational criminal enterprises, and pathways toward peace and redemption.

About The News Forum

The News Forum is a Canadian national news broadcaster delivering balanced, in-depth coverage of the issues shaping Canada and the world. The network is committed to providing viewers with diverse perspectives and thoughtful analysis on matters of public interest.

Media Contact

Danielle Klammer

CMO, The News Forum

604.626.6993

d.klammer@thenewsforum.ca

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