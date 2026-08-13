Landsbankinn hf.: Offering of covered bonds

Landsbankinn will offer covered bonds for sale via auction held on Monday 17 August at 15:00. The non-indexed series LBANK CB 32, will be offered for sale.

In connection with the auction, a covered bond exchange offering will take place, where holders of the inflation-linked series LBANK CBI 26 can sell the covered bonds in the series against covered bonds bought in the above-mentioned auction. The clean price of the bonds is predefined at 99.644.

Expected settlement date is 24 August 2026.

The covered bonds will be issued under the bank’s covered bond programme. Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A+ with positive outlook by S&P Global Ratings.

Landsbankinn Capital Markets will manage the auction. For further information, please call +354 410 7330 or email verdbrefamidlun@landsbankinn.is.