Beam Global Battery Design for AI Data Centers Accepted for Presentation at IECON 2026

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global (Nasdaq: BEEM), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for energy storage and security, electrification of transportation, and smart city infrastructure, today announced that a technical paper on its latest breakthrough in battery design, in collaboration with the University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC), “Designing Batteries for the AI Era: A Specific-Resistance Design Framework for AI Datacenter DC-Bus Surge-Buffer,” has been accepted at IECON 2026, the flagship annual conference of the IEEE Industrial Electronics Society, taking place in Qatar in October 2026.

The Beam Global technical paper was selected for presentation in the conference’s dedicated Data Center track from more than 1,800 submissions received by IECON 2026, a record-breaking response. The presentation follows Beam Global’s planned participation in The Battery Show in Detroit in October, where it will reveal its data center battery technology to both industry and research audiences.

Beam Global's high-pulse-power battery technology is designed to deliver large amounts of power over periods ranging from seconds to minutes. In data center applications, this capability can be used to smooth rapid changes in power demand, reducing the impact of those fluctuations on upstream electrical infrastructure while also supporting backup power. This new architecture can save data center operators money, enable their operations in capacity constrained locations and provide a layer of energy security to prevent interrupted operations. The paper describes Beam Global’s battery placement within data center architecture and the application of sophisticated battery systems to meet the power requirements of AI-driven data centers.

“Our team of scientists, engineers and technicians has developed a new high-power battery architecture for pulse and surge loads that we believe can address some of the extreme power demands emerging in data centers supporting the AI revolution,” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. “The intellectual property we have developed and the manufacturing experience we have gained from delivering batteries for advanced defense systems, drones, robots and a variety of other critical devices have led us to this breakthrough. We believe this technology has the potential to address the increasingly demanding pulse-power and power-smoothing requirements of AI data centers, while also serving other critical power applications.”

Beam Global is pursuing opportunities in the data center market as increasing AI and computing workloads drive demand for reliable, high-power energy infrastructure. The global data center battery market is estimated at approximately $4.8 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach approximately $10.2 billion by 2032, according to MarketsandMarkets.

For more information about Beam Global’s energy storage solutions, visit www.BeamForAll.com or contact BeamTeam@BeamForAll.com.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a sustainable technology innovator which develops and manufactures infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of innovative and reliable energy, transportation and smart city solutions with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage, energy security and intelligent infrastructure. With operations in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced innovative technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, enable smart city services, save time and money, and protect the environment. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, CA, with facilities in Yuma, AZ; Broadview, IL; Belgrade and Kraljevo, Serbia; and Abu Dhabi, UAE. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol BEEM. For more information visit BeamForAll.com , LinkedIn , YouTube , Instagram and X .

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Investor Relations

Luke Higgins

+1 858-261-7646

IR@BeamForAll.com