Notification on regarding Interest Rates for the period

On 18 December 2025, Vytis Reno Loans 2025-1 Designated Activity Company (DAC) admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Baltic bond list a bond issue with an aggregate nominal value of EUR 81.2 million (ISIN LT0000136418). Under this bond issue, investors are paid annual interest calculated as the sum of a 1.1 per cent margin and the 3-month EURIBOR rate.

Please be informed that, for the interest period from 17 December 2025 to 15 May 2026, an annual interest rate of 3.234 per cent was determined, comprising a 1.1 per cent margin and a 3-month EURIBOR rate of 2.134 per cent.

For the interest period from 15 May 2026 to 17 August 2026, an annual interest rate of 3.483 per cent was determined, comprising a 1.1 per cent margin and a 3-month EURIBOR rate of 2.383 per cent.

For the upcoming interest period from 17 August 2026 to 16 November 2026, the annual interest rate shall be determined as 3.611 per cent, comprising a 1.1 per cent margin and a 3-month EURIBOR rate of 2.511 per cent.

Contact person for further information:

Maria Dawnson

Director

maria.dawson1@tmf-group.com