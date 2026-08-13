Kraken Robotics Schedules Q2 2026 Financial Results Release and Webcast

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraken Robotics Inc. (“Kraken” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: PNG, OTCQB: KRKNF) announces that it will release its second quarter 2026 financial results prior to the opening of markets on Thursday, August 27, 2026. Kraken’s management will hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET the same day to discuss the Company’s results and outlook.

Participants can listen to this event at the webcast details below, or by dialing 1-833-752-3301 (North America) or +1-647-846-2734 (International) and asking to be connected to the Kraken Robotics call. A recording will also be available following the call.

Webcast Details:

Date: Thursday, August 27, 2026

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Registration URL: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=7UYSQnvx

ABOUT KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC.

Kraken Robotics is a global marine technology company transforming subsea intelligence through advanced sensors, software, and integrated systems. Serving defence, offshore energy, and ocean science markets, the company delivers actionable insights in challenging underwater environments. Kraken’s integrated subsea solutions span sonar, navigation, positioning, imaging, power, communications, monitoring, and data analytics.

On July 2, 2026, Kraken Robotics acquired the Covelya Group, bringing together Sonardyne, EIVA, Forcys, Voyis, and Chelsea Technologies. Together, the companies combine highly skilled global teams with a shared commitment to solving complex underwater challenges through world-class, dual-use technologies.

LINKS:

www.krakenrobotics.com

SOCIAL MEDIA:

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/krakenrobotics

Twitter www.twitter.com/krakenrobotics

Facebook www.facebook.com/krakenroboticsinc

YouTube www.youtube.com/channel/UCEMyaMQnneTeIr71HYgrT2A

Instagram www.instagram.com/krakenrobotics

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "seek", "propose", "estimate", "expect", and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things, business objectives, expected growth, results of operations, performance, business projects and opportunities and financial results. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events based on certain material factors and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, changes in market, competition, governmental or regulatory developments, general economic conditions and other factors set out in the Company's public disclosure documents. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to vary from those described in this news release, including without limitation those listed above. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this news release and such forward-looking statements included in, or incorporated by reference in this news release, should not be unduly relied upon. Such statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provide (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release, and the OTCQB has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

For further information:

Erica Hasenfus, Director of Global Marketing

erica.hasenfus@krakenrobotics.com

Kraken Robotics Inc.

+1 709-757-5757

investors@krakenrobotics.com