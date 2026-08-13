Parsons Awarded First Task Order Under DTRA CTRIC IV to Support Chemical Threat Reduction Efforts in Southeast Asia

Key Takeaways:

Parsons secured the first task order issued under DTRA’s CTRIC IV contract, reinforcing the company’s position as a trusted partner in delivering integrated threat reduction solutions worldwide.

The program supports U.S. Pacific Command (USPACOM) priorities by strengthening regional chemical threat monitoring and response capabilities.

Parsons will deliver training, exercises, and workshops to enhance partner nation capabilities across Southeast Asia, including Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines.



CHANTILLY, Va., Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today it has secured the first task order under the Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s (DTRA) Cooperative Threat Reduction Integration Contract (CTRIC) IV, marking an early milestone on the contract vehicle and reinforcing the company’s leadership in countering weapons of mass destruction.

Under the task order, Parsons will support DTRA’s Global Threat Reduction directorate by designing and delivering chemical security training across Southeast Asia. The effort will strengthen partner nation capabilities in countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines through training courses, exercises, and workshops that enhance preparedness, detection, and response to chemical threats.

“This award reflects our long-standing partnership with DTRA and commitment to advancing global threat reduction programs,” said Martin Boson, president of Engineered Systems for Parsons. “By delivering scalable solutions, training, and mission support, we are helping allied nations strengthen detection, response, and mitigation capabilities while supporting broader security objectives in Southeast Asia.”

The program supports USPACOM priorities by enhancing partner-nation capacity to monitor and secure chemical materials of concern, helping reduce risk and improve collective security outcomes.

The award represents a significant milestone for Parsons as the first task order issued under the CTRIC IV contract, reinforcing the company’s position as a trusted partner in delivering integrated threat reduction solutions worldwide.

Parsons brings decades of experience supporting DTRA, and this award further positions the company to continue supporting the Global Threat Reduction Directorate in addressing evolving weapons of mass destruction threats worldwide.

To learn more about Parsons’ global security and mission solutions, visit parsons.com/security-and-mission-solutions/.

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and electronic warfare, space and missile defense, transportation, water and environment, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn how we’re making an impact.

Media Contact:

Bernadette Miller

+1 980.253.9781

bernadette.miller@parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Spille

+1 703.775.6191

Dave.Spille@parsons.us