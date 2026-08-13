Animated Feature All Wishes Come True! Hits Australian Screens as Chengdu's Digital Cultural and Creative Industry Steps Up Its Efforts to "Go Global"

CHENGDU, China, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 13, the Chinese animated feature All Wishes Come True! opened in cinemas across Australia. Made in Chengdu, the film has won widespread acclaim for its polished production and Eastern storytelling, emerging as another major success in China's drive to bring its culture to the world and highlighting the strong momentum of Chengdu's fast-growing digital cultural and creative industry.

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According to the producers of the film, All Wishes Come True! will open in Australia, New Zealand, and Papua New Guinea on August 13; in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Netherlands on August 14; and in Belgium and Luxembourg on September 4.

After attending the premiere on August 10, Australian film sound designer David White remarked, "All Wishes Come True! is a massive, typical Chinese story to tell a culturally significant story in a fun, new way that makes an old story fresh, and it's brilliant." Another overseas viewer commented, "I can't believe I actually understood a Chinese myth."

Co-produced by enterprises based in Tianfu Long Island Digital Cultural and Creative Park in Chengdu High-Tech Zone, All Wishes Come True! explores the mortal lives of the eight Taoist immortals widely known in Chinese folklore before they attained immortality. Built around the simple yet universal idea of "ordinary people standing by one another and overcoming challenges together", the film has struck a chord with audiences at home and abroad. The film has raked in 1.4 billion yuan at China's box office. On overseas social media platforms, viewers from a number of countries have taken the initiative to translate the lines and share their thoughts on the film, fueling a wave of interest in the "Eight Immortals".

"Great stories speak for themselves," said Executive Producer Ying Xujun. She added that the movie All Wishes Come True! approaches the story from the perspective of "mortals becoming immortals", breaking down cultural barriers and enabling overseas audiences to grasp the core of Eastern storytelling: "True strength does not lie in walking alone, but in moving forward together."

In 2025, Ne Zha 2 set an opening record in North America for a Chinese-language film in nearly two decades, struck a powerful chord with overseas Chinese audiences, and earned high praise from leading international media and industry professionals for its production quality. Ne Zha 2 was also created at Tianfu Long Island Digital Cultural and Creative Park in Chengdu High-Tech Zone.

Why do so many Chinese animated blockbusters come from Chengdu? Data show that Chengdu's core digital cultural and creative industries racked up 413.97 billion yuan in revenue in 2025, placing its overall industrial strength among the top echelon nationwide. Chengdu High-Tech Zone is now home to over 6,000 digital cultural and creative enterprises and more than 120,000 industry professionals. The sector has surpassed the 100-billion-yuan mark in output, with a full-fledged industrial chain spanning IP planning, content production, marketing, distribution, and operations.

In recent years, Chengdu has introduced a package of policies targeting the digital cultural and creative industries, set up a 3-billion-yuan industry fund, and launched the "Ten Ne Zha Measures" talent policy. Sichuan Province has likewise rolled out support for major literary and artistic projects, as well as incentive schemes for outstanding productions. With policies at the provincial, municipal, and district levels working in tandem, a high-quality film approved for production in Sichuan is entitled to more than 80 million yuan in subsidies and incentives.