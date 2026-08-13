Luvme Hair Expands Kinky Straight Styling With New Kinky Body Wave Wig





NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luvme Hair, a beauty brand specializing in human hair wigs, glueless wigs, lace wigs, and protective styling solutions, today announced the launch of its new Kinky Body Wave wig, extending the brand’s natural-texture portfolio beyond the traditional kinky straight silhouette.

The Luvme All-Day Comfort™ Kinky Body Wave Wig is made with 100% human hair and combines visible kinky-straight grain with relaxed body-wave movement. Offered in 180% and 250% density options, the new style also features PartingMax 7x6 HD lace, pre-cut lace, a pre-plucked and pre-bleached hairline, and glueless construction.

“Our goal was to create a wave style that retains the body and character customers value in kinky straight texture,” said a spokesperson for Luvme Hair. “This launch brings together natural-looking grain, soft movement, flexible fullness, and a more convenient wearing experience.”

A New Take on Body-Wave Styling

Traditional body-wave wigs often begin with a smoother, silkier surface. Luvme Hair’s new design keeps more visible texture beneath the wave pattern, creating a fuller, blowout-inspired finish with added dimension.

A detailed Luvme Kinky Straight Body Wave Wig review explains how the new texture differs from conventional body wave. It also helps customers compare 180% density for balanced everyday fullness with 250% density for a more dramatic silhouette.

Flexible Parting and Glueless Wear

The PartingMax 7x6 closure provides a wider, deeper lace area for middle, side, C-shaped, zigzag, and other parting options. Pre-cut lace and the prepared hairline reduce common setup steps, while the All-Day Comfort™ cap uses an adaptable three-panel construction, elastic support, and adjustable clips for glueless wear.

Styling Support Beyond the Launch

Because body waves may loosen after brushing, washing, wear, or storage, Luvme Hair has also published guidance on how to restore body waves on a Kinky Body Wave wig.

The resource outlines a 28mm curling-iron method for faster, targeted styling and a heat-free roller method for an overnight refresh. Both approaches are designed to rebuild curl shape before the hair is gently separated into softer body waves.

With this launch, Luvme Hair is expanding natural-texture styling through a wig designed to move between a textured-straight finish and soft body waves while supporting flexible density, parting, and everyday wear.

The new Kinky Body Wave wig is available through Luvme Hair’s official online store.

About Luvme Hair

Luvme Hair offers human hair wigs, glueless wigs, lace wigs, and protective styling solutions designed for natural-looking, confidence-boosting wear. The brand focuses on quality, comfort, innovation, and beginner-friendly design.

Media Contact

Luvme Hair

Email: jian@luvmehair.com

Website: https://shop.luvmehair.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e22bc976-3e9b-4b19-84e2-6f029c8139ce