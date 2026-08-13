RentRedi Earns Third Consecutive Inc. 5000 Ranking as More Rental Owners Choose its Platform to Scale Their Portfolios

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RentRedi , the go-to property management software for independent landlords, has been named to the annual Inc. 5000 list for the third consecutive year. RentRedi’s continued growth is driven by the results independent rental owners are achieving on the platform, as landlords automate operations, improve financial visibility, and identify opportunities to increase income and reduce expenses across their portfolios.





The prestigious Inc. 5000 ranking recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in America and provides a data-driven look at the most successful independent businesses in the U.S. economy. RentRedi ranked No. 1431 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, following its debut at No. 180 in 2024 and its No. 666 ranking in 2025. The company continues to innovate and expand its customer base as rental owners increasingly look for ways to improve the financial performance of their properties through easier operations, clearer visibility, and more informed decisions.

"RentRedi making the Inc. 5000 for the third consecutive year is a reflection of the incredible success the rental owners are achieving on RentRedi to grow faster, improve cashflow without increasing rent, and creating long-term wealth," said RentRedi Founder and CEO Ryan Barone. "RentRedi’s mission is to allow anyone to successfully run a rental portfolio, whether they’ve just bought their first property and have no prior experience, or they’re a veteran landlord that knows they need the clarity and intelligence available to much larger investment firms. Our focus is on giving landlords the technology to understand their businesses more deeply, make smarter decisions, and unlock more cashflow for their rentals."

Over the past year, RentRedi has significantly expanded its financial technology capabilities, bringing more sophisticated accounting, analytics, and automation directly into its platform.

Expanding the Financial Intelligence of Rental Ownership

The company’s latest technology releases reflect a broader evolution in how independent rental owners manage their businesses.

In December 2025, RentRedi launched its native Accounting Suite , bringing AI-powered receipt capture, expense tracking, automated Profit & Loss statements, and Schedule E summaries directly into the RentRedi platform. Rather than forcing landlords to piece together financial information across spreadsheets, accounting software, receipts, and property management tools, the system connects financial data within the same platform used to collect rent and manage properties.

With RentRedi Accounting , rental owners photograph receipts and use AI to extract relevant details, book expenses to specific properties and Schedule E categories, view property-level and portfolio-wide P&L statements, and generate organized Schedule E summaries. It turns tax season from a once-a-year scramble into something that's already done.

Historically, even landlords who kept clean records have still needed to manually calculate returns across spreadsheets or toggle between individual property dashboards to see how their portfolio was actually performing. Then, in July 2026, RentRedi expanded its financial analytics with Portfolio Performance , the real-time dashboard that gives rental owners an aggregated view of their entire portfolio. Using the data already recorded in RentRedi (including rent collection, expenses, maintenance, mortgage information, and more), the dashboard automatically tracks Net Operating Income, cash flow, cash-on-cash return, and estimated equity across all properties, while also providing month-over-month performance trends for individual assets.

Together, these tools give independent landlords access to a level of financial visibility historically only available to larger investment firms.

RentRedi Helps Rental Owners Find More Cash Flow

As rental owners face rising operating costs and increased pressure to improve profitability , RentRedi has served as a much needed response. Rather than treating rent increases as the only path to higher revenue, RentRedi’s platform has helped owners identify opportunities across their entire rental business.

RentRedi helps owners improve cash flow by streamlining rent collection , reducing administrative work, tracking expenses, improving financial visibility, and identifying the operational factors that affect rental performance.

Platform data demonstrates the financial impact of several of RentRedi’s tools:

99% on-time rent payments when tenants use RentRedi’s autopay feature, compared with 88% without autopay

when tenants use RentRedi’s autopay feature, compared with 88% without autopay 90% on-time rent payments among tenants who underwent screening through RentRedi, compared with 83% among those who did not

among tenants who underwent screening through RentRedi, compared with 83% among those who did not A 13% increase in on-time rent payments, as RentRedi converts tenants largest expense into a major asset by reporting tenants’ rent to all three major credit bureaus

93% on-time rent payments among tenants with poor-to-fair credit scores using RentRedi’s credit-boosting feature, turning a credit score that once limited tenants’ rental options into a track record that actually improves it.

The company has also continued expanding its technology across the rental lifecycle, including AI-powered onboarding, late rent reporting, Spanish-language tenant support and app experiences, accelerated payment capabilities, custom websites, in-app communication, and tools that help landlords send money to tenants, vendors, and other recipients.

Technology Built Around the Financial Reality of Independent Rental Owners

RentRedi’s platform is designed for rental owners who want to operate more efficiently and grow their portfolios without taking on unnecessary administrative complexity.

RentRedi serves landlords and investors ranging from those with a single rental property to owners with large, multi-property portfolios. RentRedi combines property management, rent collection, maintenance coordination, tenant screening, accounting, payments, and performance in one platform.

“Being named to the INC 5000 three years in a row is an honor,” said Barone. “I speak for myself and our entire team when I say it means a lot to us to be able to empower independent rental owners with more control, less effort, and better-informed decisions.”

RentRedi’s third consecutive Inc. 5000 recognition follows recognition from HousingWire’s Tech100, Inc. Power Partners, Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and other industry organizations.

About RentRedi

RentRedi is the complete property management app that helps rental owners unlock the full earning potential of their investments, whether they're self-managing a single unit or scaling to hundreds of doors. RentRedi eliminates the manual work involved in the rental lifecycle, helping landlords collect rent, screen tenants, list units, handle maintenance, auto-categorize with AI accounting, and improve performance. Remaining easy and cost-effective enough to manage one unit, and scalable to handle thousands (at $0.39 per day for unlimited properties), RentRedi has become the go-to choice for landlords, as reflected in RentRedi being named the official property management software for both BiggerPockets and the National Association of Realtors (NAR).

Founded in 2016, RentRedi is VC-backed and a proven PropTech leader, recognized by the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. Power Partners, Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech, and HousingWire’s Tech100. With thousands of 5-star reviews, more than $35 billion in assets under management, over $6 billion in rent payments processed, and over 300,000 landlords and tenants using its platform, RentRedi partners with leading technology providers including Zillow, TransUnion, Experian, Equifax, Realtor.com, Lessen, Thumbtack, Plaid, and Stripe to create the best customer experience possible. Learn more at RentRedi.com .

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