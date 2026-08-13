Toronto, Canada, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPXChart announced the release of a real-time market structure visualization capability designed to present live order flow, liquidity concentrations, and momentum shifts to everyday traders via spxchart.io. The capability is described as a data processing and visualization pipeline that converts continuous market feeds into rendered chart information suitable for web and mobile browsers without requiring high-end local compute.

The announcement situates the release within an accelerating shift in capital markets toward machine learning and large-scale data processing and cites industry figures commonly referenced in discussions about AI adoption. The projected global AI market size figure of $4.2 trillion by 2035 and an expected $3.0 trillion in spending on AI hardware and infrastructure by 2028 are presented as part of the economic context that is driving investment in real-time market tools. The release also references observed margin outcomes for early adopters of AI-enabled infrastructure, noting instances of roughly 2x cash-flow margin improvements among organizations that migrated away from legacy systems and toward continuous data processing.

SPXChart positions the new visualization capability as a response to four functional use cases that have emerged where algorithmic systems are already applied in finance. First, machine learning systems are being used to detect nascent market trends by ingesting diverse high-frequency data sources and surfacing pattern changes before those patterns are widely visible in slower data products. Second, deep learning models are being deployed to identify anomalous transaction flows and evolving cyber threats by learning transaction-channel dynamics rather than relying solely on rigid rule sets. Third, automated rebalancing and portfolio adjustments are being executed with more frequent, individualized inputs that account for tax considerations, momentary market movements, and client-specific objectives. Fourth, lenders and credit assessors have begun to incorporate non-traditional data such as utility payments and cash-flow patterns into underwriting models, expanding the information set used to evaluate credit decisions.

Technical architecture and operational design are described as separating heavy data ingestion and model evaluation from client devices, with cloud-based servers performing the continuous stream processing and a delivery layer transmitting condensed visual outputs to browsers. SPXChart’s engineering approach emphasizes measured streaming and pre-computation of display elements so that high-volume market activity, including sliced institutional orders that leave transient traces across exchanges, can be rendered without introducing browser lag. The platform’s pipeline was developed to identify short duration shifts in volume, liquidity, and price dynamics and to annotate those features on charts in a manner intended to be legible to traders using standard consumer hardware.

Vikram Patel, Chief Technology Officer at SPXChart, provided a technical perspective on the platform’s design and the company’s stance on automated decision-making, stating, "We don't build automated 'buy or sell' bots, and that's intentional. If an AI gives you a signal without explaining why, you're just gambling. Instead, we use AI to highlight what's happening on the chart: where heavy buying is sitting, where liquidity is hiding, and where momentum is slowing down. The goal is to make the market easier to read, not to trade for you."

The release also addresses structural and regulatory challenges that accompany wider adoption of AI-driven market tools. High-performance AI chips and cloud infrastructure represent substantial capital expenditure that can create asymmetries between large institutions and smaller market participants. In addition, regulators have focused attention on explainability and model provenance because deep learning models consume extremely large datasets and can make it difficult to document the causal rationale for specific automated actions. SPXChart frames its visualization capability as an instrument that exposes signals and model-derived annotations on charts rather than executing automated trade decisions, an approach intended to preserve human oversight while improving informational access.

SPXChart described the product narrative as the intersection of market structure visibility and accessible delivery. The company highlighted that continuous streaming of market feeds, combined with server-side pattern detection and client-side rendering of annotated charts, aims to present traders with timely indicators of liquidity and momentum without requiring specialized hardware. The release emphasizes factual observations about how market participants fragment large orders, how reduced latency can surface microstructure signals, and how those signals can be represented on composed visual products delivered to common browser environments.

The announcement situates the capability within a broader industry transition in which platforms that incorporate real-time data processing and model-driven annotations differ materially from legacy charting systems that rely on periodic refresh and aggregated feeds. The company presented its role as providing chart-level visibility into market microstructure elements so that traders who rely on visual inspection have additional context about where volume and liquidity are concentrated and how momentum is evolving within trading sessions.

About SPXChart

SPXChart is a technology company that develops market data visualization and analytics tools. The company builds server-based data processing pipelines and client-side visualization layers to present order flow, liquidity, and market structure information to traders. SPXChart operates the spxchart.io domain and focuses on translating continuous market feeds into chart-level annotations for web and mobile environments.





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