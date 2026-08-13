Brookfield Wealth Solutions Announces Strong Second Quarter Results

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Wealth Solutions (NYSE, TSX: BNT) today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Sachin Shah, CEO of Brookfield Wealth Solutions, stated, “Our business delivered strong results during the second quarter as we advanced our growth strategy across our key markets and grew total assets to over $200 billion. The integration of Just Group is progressing well, our product offering continues to broaden, and we have a meaningful pipeline of attractive opportunities to deploy our capital. Supported by Brookfield’s global investment capabilities and significant permanent capital base we remain well positioned to deliver stable earnings and continued growth.”

Unaudited

As of and for the periods ended June 30

(US$ millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 2026 2025 2026 2025 Total assets $ 205,704 $ 148,893 $ 205,704 $ 148,893 Distributable operating earnings1 488 398 926 835 Net income (loss) 149 516 (453 ) 234 Net income per each class A share2 $ 0.07 $ 0.06 $ 0.14 $ 0.12

See Non-GAAP and Performance Measures on page 7 and a reconciliation from net income (loss) on page 6. Per share amounts have been adjusted to reflect the three-for-two stock split completed on October 9, 2025.



Second Quarter Highlights

Significantly expanded our international operations, completing the acquisition of Just Group plc (“Just Group”), a leading provider of retirement services in the U.K. pension risk transfer and individual annuity markets.





Originated $5 billion of annuity sales across our retail, pension and funding agreement channels.





Deployed over $5 billion into Brookfield originated fixed income and equity strategies across our investment portfolio at an average target yield of 7%.





Received shareholder approval for our simplification transaction with Brookfield Corporation.



Operating Update

We recognized $488 million and $926 million of distributable operating earnings (“DOE”) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $398 million and $835 million in the prior year periods, respectively. The current period DOE reflects a full quarter of contribution from Just Group, and higher net investment income within our Annuities segment as a result of organic growth and continued asset redeployment into our Brookfield strategies, as well as continued improving underwriting results within our Property and Casualty segment.

We recorded net income of $149 million and a net loss of $453 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to net income of $516 million and $234 million in the prior year periods, respectively. The net income includes the benefit of our strong DOE performance offset by unfavorable movements related to unrealized mark-to-market on inflation derivatives and public equity investment positions.

Today, we are in a strong liquidity position, with approximately $35 billion of cash and short-term liquid investments across our investment portfolios, and another approximately $43 billion of long-term liquid investments. These liquid assets position us well to meet policyholder obligations and support the ongoing rotation of our portfolio into higher yielding investment strategies.

Regular Distribution Declaration

The Board declared a quarterly return of capital of $0.07 per class A share and class B share (representing $0.28 per annum), payable on September 29, 2026 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on September 14, 2026. This distribution is identical in amount per share and has the same payment date as the quarterly distribution announced today by Brookfield Corporation on the Brookfield class A shares.

Combination of BN and BNT

Shareholders approved our simplification transaction at our annual meeting on July 16, 2026. No action is required from BNT class A shareholders, who will automatically receive new Brookfield Corporation Ltd. shares upon completion of the transaction.

Brookfield Corporation Operating Results

An investment in class A shares of our company is intended to be, as nearly as practicable, functionally and economically, equivalent to an investment in the Brookfield class A shares. A summary of Brookfield Corporation’s second quarter operating results is provided below:

Unaudited

For the periods ended June 30

(US$ millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Last Twelve Months Ended 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net income of consolidated business1 $ 703 $ 1,055 $ 3,710 $ 2,889 Net income attributable to Brookfield shareholders2 364 272 1,428 841 Distributable earnings before realizations3 1,427 1,253 5,652 5,311 –Per Brookfield class A share3,4 0.61 0.53 2.39 2.24 Distributable earnings3 1,548 1,385 6,172 5,865 –Per Brookfield class A share3,4 0.66 0.59 2.61 2.47

Consolidated basis – includes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests. Excludes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests. See Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings on page 6 and Non-IFRS and Performance Measures on page 9 of Brookfield Corporation’s press release dated August 13, 2026. Per share amounts have been adjusted to reflect Brookfield Corporation’s three-for-two stock split completed on October 9, 2025.



Brookfield Corporation net income above is presented under IFRS. Given the economic equivalence, we expect that the market price of the class A shares of our company will be impacted significantly by the market price of the Brookfield class A shares and the business performance of Brookfield as a whole. In addition to carefully considering the disclosure made in this news release in its entirety, shareholders are strongly encouraged to carefully review Brookfield Corporation’s letter to shareholders, supplemental information and its other continuous disclosure filings. Investors, analysts and other interested parties can access Brookfield Corporation’s disclosure on its website under the Reports & Filings section at bn.brookfield.com .



Consolidated Balance Sheets

Unaudited

(US$ millions)

June 30 December 31 2026 2025 Assets Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 13,221 $ 13,489 Investments 157,300 109,569 Reinsurance funds withheld 1,559 1,435 Accrued investment income 1,419 892 Deferred policy acquisition costs 11,905 11,683 Reinsurance recoverables and deposit assets 11,513 12,151 Other assets 8,787 7,962 Total assets 205,704 157,181 Liabilities and equity Policyholders’ account balances 97,420 94,411 Future policy benefits 53,020 16,249 Policy and contract claims 6,887 7,277 Market risk benefits 4,751 4,536 Unearned premium reserve 1,419 1,272 Funds withheld for reinsurance liabilities 2,938 3,157 Corporate borrowings 2,652 628 Non-recourse borrowings 6,978 4,857 Other liabilities 11,788 6,877 Class A and class B 1,387 1,378 Class C 16,127 16,208 Non-controlling interest 337 17,851 331 17,917 Total liabilities and equity $ 205,704 $ 157,181



Consolidated Statements of Operations

Unaudited

For the periods ended June 30

(US$ millions)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net premiums and other policy revenue $ 2,008 $ 1,229 $ 2,880 $ 2,530 Net investment income, including funds withheld 2,156 1,486 3,627 2,915 Net investment gains (losses), including funds withheld 53 322 (634 ) 210 Total revenues 4,217 3,037 5,873 5,655 Benefits and claims paid on insurance contracts (2,302 ) (1,079 ) (2,957 ) (2,186 ) Interest sensitive contract benefits (777 ) (497 ) (1,333 ) (1,021 ) Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs (366 ) (363 ) (711 ) (702 ) Change in fair value of insurance-related derivatives and embedded derivatives 232 (131 ) 93 (331 ) Change in fair value of market risk benefits (108 ) 46 (247 ) (315 ) Operating expenses (558 ) (324 ) (928 ) (707 ) Interest expense (154 ) (82 ) (248 ) (155 ) Total benefits and expenses (4,033 ) (2,430 ) (6,331 ) (5,417 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes 184 607 (458 ) 238 Income tax recovery (expense) (35 ) (91 ) 5 (4 ) Net income (loss) $ 149 $ 516 $ (453 ) $ 234 Attributable to: Class A and class B shareholders1 $ 5 $ 4 $ 10 $ 8 Class C shareholder 138 497 (476 ) 167 Non-controlling interest 6 15 13 59 $ 149 $ 516 $ (453 ) $ 234

Class A shares receive distributions at the same amount per share as the cash dividends paid on each Brookfield class A share.



Summarized Financial Results

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Distributable Operating Earnings

Unaudited

For the periods ended June 30

(US$ millions)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net income (loss) $ 149 $ 516 $ (453 ) $ 234 Unrealized net investment losses (gains), including funds withheld (53 ) (322 ) 634 (210 ) Mark-to-market losses (gains) on insurance contracts and other net assets 271 134 661 819 367 328 842 843 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (38 ) 4 (174 ) (179 ) Transaction costs 109 14 155 55 Depreciation 50 52 103 116 Distributable operating earnings1 $ 488 $ 398 $ 926 $ 835

Non-GAAP measure – see Non-GAAP and Performance Measures on page 7.



Additional Information

The statements contained herein are based primarily on information that has been extracted from our financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, which have been prepared using generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“US GAAP” or “GAAP”).

Brookfield Wealth Solutions’ Board of Directors have reviewed and approved this document, including the summarized unaudited consolidated financial statements prior to its release.

Information on our distributions can be found on our website under Stock & Distributions/Distribution History.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. (NYSE, TSX: BNT) is focused on securing the financial futures of individuals and institutions through a range of retirement services, wealth protection products and tailored capital solutions. Each class A exchangeable limited voting share of Brookfield Wealth Solutions is exchangeable on a one-for-one basis with a class A limited voting share of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BN). For more information, please visit our website at bnt.brookfield.com or contact:

Communications & Media:

Kerrie McHugh

Tel: (212) 618-3469

Email: kerrie.mchugh@brookfield.com Investor Relations:

Rachel Powell

Tel: (416) 956-5141

Email: rachel.powell@brookfield.com

Non-GAAP and Performance Measures

This news release and accompanying financial statements are based on US GAAP, unless otherwise noted.

We make reference to Distributable operating earnings. We define distributable operating earnings as net income after applicable taxes excluding the impact of depreciation and amortization, deferred income taxes related to basis and other changes, and breakage and transaction costs, as well as certain investment and insurance reserve gains and losses, including gains and losses related to asset and liability matching strategies, non-operating adjustments related to changes in cash flow assumptions for future policy benefits, and change in market risk benefits, and is inclusive of returns on equity invested in certain variable interest entities and our share of adjusted earnings from our investments in certain associates. Distributable operating earnings is a measure of operating performance. We use distributable operating earnings to assess our operating results.

We provide additional information on key terms and non-GAAP measures in our filings available at bnt.brookfield.com .

Notice to Readers

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. (“Brookfield Wealth Solutions” or “our” or “we”) is not making any offer or invitation of any kind by communication of this news release and under no circumstances is it to be construed as a prospectus or an advertisement.

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian provincial securities laws, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian provincial securities laws, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and in any applicable Canadian securities regulations (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future results, events or conditions, and include, but are not limited to, statements which reflect management’s current estimates, assumptions and expectations regarding the operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, strategies, capital management and outlook of Brookfield Wealth Solutions, Brookfield Corporation and their respective subsidiaries, as well as the outlook for North American and international economies for the current fiscal year and subsequent periods. In particular, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release include statements referring to the growth of our business, international expansion, investment opportunities and expected future deployment of capital and financial earnings. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “seeks,” “intends,” “targets,” “projects,” “foresees,” “forecasts” or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would” and “could.” Although we believe that our anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and information are based upon reasonable estimates, assumptions and expectations, the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Brookfield Wealth Solutions or Brookfield Corporation to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and information.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) investment returns that are lower than target; (ii) the impact or unanticipated impact of general economic, political and market factors in the countries in which we do business; (iii) the behavior of financial markets, including fluctuations in interest and foreign exchange rates and heightened inflationary pressures; (iv) global equity and capital markets and the availability of equity and debt financing and refinancing within these markets; (v) strategic actions including acquisitions and dispositions; and the ability to complete and effectively integrate acquisitions into existing operations and the ability to attain expected benefits; (vi) changes in accounting policies and methods used to report financial condition (including uncertainties associated with critical accounting assumptions and estimates); (vii) the ability to appropriately manage human capital; (viii) the effect of applying future accounting changes; (ix) business competition; (x) operational and reputational risks; (xi) technological change; (xii) changes in government regulation and legislation within the countries in which we operate; (xiii) governmental investigations and sanctions; (xiv) litigation; (xv) changes in tax laws; (xvi) ability to collect amounts owed; (xvii) catastrophic events, including but not limited to, earthquakes, hurricanes, epidemics and pandemics; (xviii) the possible impact of international conflicts and other developments including terrorist acts and cyberterrorism; (xix) the introduction, withdrawal, success and timing of business initiatives and strategies; (xx) the failure of effective disclosure controls and procedures and internal controls over financial reporting and other risks; (xxi) health, safety and environmental risks; (xxii) the maintenance of adequate insurance coverage; (xxiii) the existence of information barriers between certain businesses within our asset management operations; (xxiv) risks specific to our business segments; and (xxv) factors detailed from time to time in our documents filed with the securities regulators in Canada and the United States.

We caution that the foregoing list of important factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect our results. Readers are urged to consider the foregoing risks, as well as other uncertainties, factors and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. Except as required by law, Brookfield Wealth Solutions undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Past performance is not indicative of or a guarantee of future results. There can be no assurance that comparable results will be achieved in the future, that future investments will be similar to the historic investments discussed herein, that targeted returns, growth objectives, diversification or asset allocations will be met or that an investment strategy or investment objectives will be achieved (because of economic conditions, the availability of investment opportunities or otherwise).

Certain of the information contained herein is based on or derived from information provided by independent third-party sources. While Brookfield Wealth Solutions believes that such information is accurate as of the date it was produced and that the sources from which such information has been obtained are reliable, Brookfield Wealth Solutions does not make any assurance, representation or warranty, express or implied, with respect to the accuracy, reasonableness or completeness of any of the information or the assumptions on which such information is based, contained herein, including but not limited to, information obtained from third parties, and undue reliance should not be put on them.

No statements contained herein with respect to tax consequences are intended to be, or should be construed to be, legal or tax advice, and no representation is made with respect to tax consequences. Shareholders are urged to consult their legal and tax advisors with respect to their circumstances.