The Rise of the Brown Bag Economy: As America Turns 250, a New Ramsey Solutions Study Reveals a Nation of Intentional Spenders

NASHVILLE, Tennessee, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The way Americans spend money is changing. Ramsey Solutions calls it the “Brown Bag Economy,” and the data backs it up.

The Brown Bag Economy: Small Habits, Big Shifts

The term “Brown Bag Economy” captures a cultural moment: Rather than overhauling their finances all at once, Americans are reclaiming control through compounding daily choices. The data paints a picture of a population that is deliberately spending smarter.

The Q2 State of Personal Finance study tracked 26 everyday money behaviors across four categories: food, shopping, budgeting and resourcefulness. The study found sweeping changes compared to just three months ago. The shift is happening across income levels and generations, driven by necessity for some and intentionality for others.

The study, released as the United States celebrates its 250th birthday, also found that 70% of Americans feel financially independent. That confidence, though, is being tested.

Fifty-eight percent say the U.S.-Iran conflict is negatively impacting their personal finances, 59% are driving less due to rising gas prices and 62 million Americans say they worry about their debt every single day. The Brown Bag Economy, the data suggests, is in large part a response to that pressure.

“Most people didn’t plan to change their spending habits,” said George Kamel, personal finance expert and co-host of “The Ramsey Show.” “Life got more expensive and the decision got made for them. But here’s the thing: Small decisions compound into real financial movement. Packing lunch, skipping the impulse buy, combining errands. That’s how confidence grows, even when life still feels expensive. The Brown Bag Economy isn’t about deprivation. It’s about intention.”

The behaviors Americans report doing more of compared to three months ago include:

• Cooking meals at home (55% are doing this more)

• Combining errands into fewer trips (48%)

• Looking for sales before making purchases (47%)

The behaviors Americans report doing less of compared to three months ago include:

• Making impulse purchases (57% are doing this less)

• Eating at restaurants (51%)

Who Is Driving the Shift and Why?

While lower-income households are embracing Brown Bag Economy habits out of necessity, higher-income households are adopting intentional spending by choice. Gen Z and millennials are leading in saving on food and setting aside more from each paycheck, while Gen X and baby boomers are more focused on cutting utility costs.

When asked about the biggest financial barriers they face, respondents most mentioned:

• Living on one income (31%)

• Buying a home (25%)

• Retiring comfortably (19%)

Despite those obstacles, Gen Z, widely seen as America’s most financially challenged

generation, is responding with some of the most intentional money habits of any age group. Forty percent say they’re saving more from each paycheck than they were three months ago — the highest of any generation surveyed.

To view the full study, visit https://www.ramseysolutions.com/budgeting/state-of-personal-finance.

About the Study

The State of Personal Finance is a quarterly research study by Ramsey Solutions that surveys U.S. adults to track financial habits, behaviors and trends nationwide. Since launching in 2021, the study has surveyed over 19,000 Americans. Findings have been featured by major outlets, including “Forbes,” “The New York Times,” Fox News and “Good Morning America.”

About Ramsey Solutions

Ramsey Solutions is a personal finance media company based in Franklin, Tennessee, founded by national bestselling author and financial expert Dave Ramsey. Through its multimedia platforms, live events, consumer products and flagship app EveryDollar, the company delivers daily financial, relationship and personal development guidance. For more than 30 years, Ramsey Solutions has equipped millions of people with the tools and confidence to beat debt, give generously and achieve financial peace of mind. For more information, visit https://www.ramseysolutions.com/.

Contact Info



Karah Brackin

Karah.Brackin@ramseysolutions.com

+1 615-371-8881