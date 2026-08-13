Stallion Uranium Intersects Highest Radioactivity to Date at Coyote, Plans to Expand Drill Program to 6,750 Metres

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stallion Uranium Corp. (the “Company” or “Stallion”) (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF; FSE: B76) is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing exploration activities across its Athabasca Basin uranium portfolio in northern Saskatchewan.

Stallion has now completed 4,626 metres of drilling at the Coyote target, including two additional drill holes, ML26-005 and ML26-006A, with the latest drilling intersecting increased radioactivity as the Company continues to advance its understanding of the Coyote system.

Encouraged by the progression of the 2026 drill program and the geological information generated to date, Stallion plans to expand its current 5,500-metre program to approximately 6,750 metres before the end of the exploration season, representing an additional 1,250 metres of planned drilling at Coyote.

Drill Hole ID Dip/Azimuth Depth From (m) Depth To (m) Width (m) Average cps* Max cps* ML26-005

-70° / 350°

571.9 574.2 2.3 595 1,416 649.9 650.2 0.3 648 862 ML26-006A -70° / 350° 608.1 608.4 0.3 458 561 *Gamma measurements taken with a QL40GR-1000, Total Count Natural Gamma Probe

In parallel, Stallion has mobilized a ground gravity survey over its highest-priority target at the Stone Island Project.

Together, the continued advancement of Coyote and progression of Stone Island demonstrate Stallion's systematic exploration strategy of integrating geology, geophysics and advanced data analysis to progressively identify, validate and drill-test the highest-priority uranium targets across its Athabasca Basin portfolio.

Coyote Drilling Update:

Drilling at Coyote has now reached 4,626 metres, representing approximately 84% of the Company's previously announced 5,500-metre program.

The latest drilling includes holes ML26-005 and ML26-006A, which intersected increased radioactivity, highlighted by a peak response of 1,416 cps in ML26-005 within a 2.3-metre interval averaging 595 cps. The drilling continues to provide important geological information as Stallion refines its understanding of the structural and alteration systems associated with the Coyote target.





Figure 1 : Cross Section of ML26-005

The Company plans to complete the remaining metres of the current program and, based on the geological information generated to date, intends to expand drilling to a total of approximately 6,750 metres before the end of the 2026 exploration season.

The additional drilling will allow Stallion to continue testing and refining priority areas within the Coyote system while incorporating the growing geological and geophysical dataset developed throughout the 2026 program.

Stone Island Gravity Survey Mobilized:

Stallion has mobilized crews to conduct a ground gravity survey over a high-priority target at the Company's Stone Island Project.

The gravity survey is designed to identify subtle density variations that may be associated with alteration systems and structural features prospective for Athabasca Basin uranium mineralization.

The gravity program represents another step in Stallion's systematic exploration methodology: progressively layering geological interpretation, historical information, airborne and ground geophysics, and advanced data analysis to reduce large exploration areas into increasingly focused, drill-ready targets.

Building a Pipeline Beyond Coyote:

While Coyote remains the Company's primary drill focus, Stallion believes that advancing additional high-quality targets across its portfolio is an important component of creating long-term exploration value.

The progression of Stone Island demonstrates how Stallion is applying its systematic exploration approach across its Athabasca Basin portfolio. The Company's strategy has been to systematically advance targets from regional-scale datasets through progressively higher-resolution exploration before committing significant capital to drilling.

This methodology has guided the advancement of Coyote from an exploration concept into an active multi-phase drilling program and is now being applied to the next generation of targets within Stallion's portfolio.

Matthew Schwab, CEO of Stallion, said, “The increasing radioactivity encountered at Coyote, including our highest peak response to date in ML26-005, represents another encouraging step forward as we continue to understand this system. Importantly, we are evaluating these results alongside the alteration, structural geology and geophysical data generated throughout the program. The continued progression at Coyote gives us the confidence to expand the program to approximately 6,750 metres and continue testing the system before the end of the season.”

“Coyote is demonstrating the value of that methodology, and Stone Island represents an opportunity to apply the same disciplined approach to another high-priority target within our portfolio. We believe maintaining this pipeline of advancing targets gives Stallion multiple opportunities for discovery across our Athabasca Basin land position.”

Next Steps:

Stallion's near-term exploration activities include:

Completion of the remaining metres of the current Coyote drilling program and the planned expansion toward approximately 6,750 metres of total drilling ;

; Continued geological interpretation and integration of results from ML26-005, ML26-006A and the broader 2026 Coyote drill program;

Completion and interpretation of the Stone Island ground gravity survey ;

; Integration of the gravity results with the previously completed Haystack AI targeting work and existing geophysical datasets; and

Continued advancement and ranking of priority targets across Stallion's broader Athabasca Basin portfolio.





The Company will provide additional updates as exploration activities progress and results become available.

Gamma Logging and Geochemical Assaying:

All core radioactivity was measured using a RS-125 Super-SPEC Handheld Gamma-Ray Spectrometer. Down hole probing radiometric surveying was conducted with a Mount Sopris QL40GR-1000 downhole total gamma probe. The total gamma results provided in Table 1 were selected using a cut-off of 300 cps over a 0.3 metre downhole width.

All drill core samples from the 2026 program will be shipped to the Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratories (“SRC”) in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, an ISO/IEC 17025/2005 and Standards Council of Canada certified analytical laboratory. Stallion Uranium requests multi-element analysis by ICP-MS and ICP-OES using total (HF:NHO3:HClO4) and partial digestion (HNO3:HCl), boron by fusion. One half of the split core samples are retained and the other half cores are sent to the SRC for analyses. Blanks, standard reference materials, and repeats are inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals by Stallion Uranium geologists and SRC in accordance with industry-standard quality assurance/quality control (“QA/QC”) procedures.

All reported depths and intervals are drill hole depths and intervals, unless otherwise noted, and do not represent true thicknesses, which have yet to be determined. The reader is cautioned that gamma probe readings are not directly or uniformly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured and should be used only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive materials.

Qualifying Statement:

The foregoing scientific and technical disclosures for Stallion Uranium have been reviewed and approved by Darren Slugoski, P.Geo., VP Exploration, a registered member of the Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan. Mr. Slugoski is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Stallion Uranium Corp.:

Stallion Uranium is working to ‘Fuel the Future with Uranium’ through the exploration of roughly 1,700 sq/km in the Athabasca Basin, home to the largest high-grade uranium deposits in the world. The company, with JV partner Atha Energy holds the largest contiguous project in the Western Athabasca Basin adjacent to multiple high-grade discovery zones. With a commitment to responsible exploration and cutting-edge technology such as the use of the proprietary Haystack TI technology, Stallion is positioned to play a key role in the future of clean energy.

Our leadership and advisory teams are comprised of uranium and precious metals exploration experts with the capital markets experience and the technical talent for acquiring and exploring early-stage properties. For more information visit stallionuranium.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Stallion Uranium Corp.:

Matthew Schwab

CEO and Director

Corporate Office:

700 - 838 West Hastings Street,

Vancouver, British Columbia,

V6C 0A6

T: 604-551-2360

info@stallionuranium.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) that relate to the Company’s current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as “will likely result”, “are expected to”, “expects”, “will continue”, “is anticipated”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimated”, “intends”, “plans”, “forecast”, “projection”, “strategy”, “objective” and “outlook”) are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date they are made.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

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