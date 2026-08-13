Palomino Laboratories to Participate in the 7th Annual Needham Virtual Semiconductor & SemiCap Conference on August 20, 2026

GOLETA, Calif., Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomino Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: PALX) ('Palomino' or the 'Company'), an artificial intelligence (AI) interconnect technology company, today announced that it will participate in the Needham Virtual Semiconductor & SemiCap Conference, to be held virtually on August 19-20, 2026.

Co-founder and CEO, Jeff Shealy, will represent the Company and host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors on August 20th, 2026. For information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Palomino, please contact your Needham representative. Needham reserves the right to modify meeting schedules. Participants are encouraged to confirm event details directly with the conference organizers.

About Palomino Laboratories

Palomino Laboratories is an artificial intelligence (AI) interconnect technology company headquartered in Goleta, California, developing next-generation connectivity solutions for the rapidly evolving AI infrastructure market. The Company's product focus addresses AI interconnect solutions in the 0-to-50 meters range and includes: (i) silicon chipsets enhancing the speed of copper, (ii) silicon optical integrated circuits (IC’s) optimizing the performance of MicroVCSEL interconnects, and (iii) silicon and gallium nitride IC’s for MicroLED interconnects. The Company’s chipsets are designed to enable high-bandwidth, low-latency, and energy-efficient data movement across AI systems. Palomino's solutions are designed to support the growing performance demands of AI, high-performance computing (HPC), enterprise networking, hyperscale data centers and advanced robotics as increasingly intelligent systems require faster, more efficient, and more reliable data connectivity.

For more information, please visit www.palominolabs.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "could," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the factors listed under "Risk Factors" in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

For further information

Palomino Laboratories Inc.

Jeffrey B. Shealy, CEO

Email: IR@palominolabs.ai