Beverly Hills, CA, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The final sale price of a luxury home in Los Angeles is shaped by a short set of decisions a seller makes before the listing goes live. There are few genuinely comparable recent sales of single property homes above $5 million dollars on the Westside, so the price rests on judgment rather than averages. With more than 25 years of experience in Los Angeles luxury real estate, The Valerie Fitzgerald Group has defined the six decisions that determine where that number lands.

"Most sellers assume the price comes together at the end, once the home is ready and the comps are pulled. By then the number is largely set due to factors that happened weeks earlier," said Valerie Fitzgerald, Founder and CEO of The Valerie Fitzgerald Group, who has closed more than $3.5 billion in Los Angeles luxury real estate.

KEY FACTS

The Valerie Fitzgerald Group has consistently ranked among Coldwell Banker's Top 10 agents nationwide.

The Valerie Fitzgerald Group has a direct audience of 52,000 newsletter subscribers, a daily social media reach above 56,000, and more than 27,000 LinkedIn connections.

1. The Comparable Set is Chosen Before the Price Is Calculated

The first pricing decision is which sales count as comparable, and that choice impacts the numbers that follow. A sale two streets away may not be relevant due to lot orientation or view corridor, while a sale in an adjacent neighborhood may be the closest true match. The Valerie Fitzgerald Group builds that comparable set one property at a time across Beverly Hills, Bel Air, Holmby Hills, Brentwood, Pacific Palisades, Malibu and the rest of the Westside, treating each as a distinct market rather than as parts of one Los Angeles average.

2. The Launch Price Determines How Fast a Home Sells

The launch price is a judgment about the first three weeks, when a listing draws the most attention it will get. A price set slightly ahead of that audience costs momentum, while one kept within reach of it turns attention into competing offers. A home that passes through the launch window without meaningful activity is signaling a pricing issue, and the cost of correcting it grows every week that it goes unaddressed.

3. Staging Shows Up In the Final Sale Price

Photography and preparation are usually discussed as marketing expenses when they actually serve as pricing inputs. Buyers at this level read the condition as a proxy for what the next two years of ownership will cost. Deferred maintenance or an unclear floor plan show up in the offer rather than in the conversation. Sellers preparing to list can work from the complete guide to selling a home in Los Angeles.

4. Top Dollar Comes From Pricing for the Right Buyer

A luxury home rarely has one buyer profile. A Brentwood estate might attract a family trading up within the Westside or an international purchaser buying a second residence. Each values the same house differently and responds to a different number. What matters here is which buyer the listing is built to reach first, and it drives the marketing plan.

5. The Launch Date Is Priced Along With the Home

A luxury buyer weighs a home against a handful of others available to them that week, so the competing inventory in a given month governs how visible any one listing can be. Pricing and timing are decided together, measured against the specific Westside Los Angeles communities the home competes in.

"The strongest position a seller can be in is knowing what the market thinks before the market has a record of it," Fitzgerald explains.

6. Avoiding a Price Reduction Starts Before the Listing

The last pricing decision is planned first: what happens if the market does not respond. A reduction plan set before launch defines:

The threshold for insufficient activity, defined by showings and offers rather than weeks on the market alone

The point at which the price gets revisited, agreed before it becomes urgent

The size of any adjustment, made large enough to reach buyers who have not yet seen the home

The alternatives to a reduction, from presentation changes to a re-launch or a shift in terms

Pricing a luxury home comes down to a series of judgments, most of them made before the sale sign goes up. Landing a stronger number depends on sellers making deliberate calls about the comparable set, launch price, presentation, buyer, and timing. A reduction plan drawn up in advance is a sign those choices were made with care.

FAQs

Question: How reliable is the price per square foot for valuing a luxury home?

Answer: Price per square foot only roughly approximates value in high-end markets. At the top of the market, homes vary too much in land, view, condition, and design for that kind of average to hold up. A defensible number comes from a small set of closely studied comparable sales, each weighed on its own merits.

Question: How do luxury homes sell above asking price?

Answer: A home sells above asking when the launch price sits within reach of the buyers already watching that market, drawing competing interest instead of hesitation. Pricing slightly under what those buyers expect can concentrate demand into the first weeks. Homes priced ahead of their audience tend to sit, then sell for less.

Question: How is a luxury home priced to reach top dollar?

Answer: Top dollar depends on pricing for the specific buyer most likely to compete for the home, since a luxury property rarely draws just one type of buyer. Each brings different priorities and responds to a different number. The price is built to reach the strongest of them first.

Question: Can a luxury home sell without a price reduction?

Answer: Yes, and it is far more likely when the price is right at launch. A reduction usually signals that the original number missed the market. The Valerie Fitzgerald Group sets that plan before a listing goes live, which lowers the odds of a public cut.

About The Valerie Fitzgerald Group

Valerie Fitzgerald is a luxury real estate expert, entrepreneur, author, speaker, television personality, and founder of the Valerie Fitzgerald Group, one of Los Angeles’ most recognized luxury real estate brands. With decades of experience representing premier properties across Beverly Hills, Bel Air, Brentwood, Malibu, and the Westside, she has been ranked among Coldwell Banker’s Top 10 agents nationwide and recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal for her exceptional sales achievements.

Valerie gained national recognition through her role on HGTV’s Selling LA and has consulted on the sales and marketing of landmark luxury condominium developments including The Century, The Carlyle, and Latitude 33. She is also a TED speaker, author of Heart and Sold, host of Real Estate, Real Laughs, and creator of the upcoming podcast Queen B: Grit, Grace & Reinvention. Through her work, Valerie shares insights on entrepreneurship, resilience, personal growth, and building success through life’s many reinventions.