LENSAR® Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Provides Business Update

10 ALLY Robotic Cataract Laser Systems® (“ALLY System”) Placements in Second Quarter 2026; Backlog of 13 ALLY Systems as of June 30, 2026

Second Quarter Recurring Revenue was $13.7 million

Total Laser Installed Base Climbs to 445 Systems, Driven by 30% Growth in ALLY Placements

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LENSAR, Inc. (Nasdaq: LNSR) (“LENSAR” or the “Company”), a global medical technology company focused on advanced robotic laser solutions for the treatment of cataracts, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 and provided an update on key operational initiatives.

“In all metrics we delivered a significant second quarter, highlighted by 18% total revenue growth and 20% recurring revenue growth over the second quarter of 2025, and our strongest Adjusted EBITDA performance to date along with positive Net Income. These results reflect the continued strength of our business model, increasing utilization across our installed base, and sustained demand for the ALLY System,” said Nick Curtis, President and CEO of LENSAR. “Importantly, procedure revenue grew 23% over the second quarter last year as surgeons continued to increase the number of procedures performed using ALLY, reinforcing our belief in the solid health of our underlying business in realizing the long-term potential of our recurring revenue model. The growth we achieved during the second quarter gives us continued confidence in the trajectory of the business. Our increasing installed base, expanding recurring revenue and healthy backlog of pending installations exiting the second quarter position us well as we continue executing on our commercial strategy, LENSAR maintains a sharp focus on driving long-term value for our shareholders, as well as our surgeon partners and the patients they serve.”

LENSAR Q2 2026 Financial Summary

Metric Q2 2026 Q2 2025 % Change Revenue $16.5M $13.9M +18% Recurring revenue $13.7M $11.4M +20% Procedure revenue $10.2M $8.3M +23% Procedure volume 58,682 52,100 +13% Recurring revenue % 83% 82% +1% Total Laser Installed Base 445 410 +9% Total ALLY Installed Base 215 165 +30% Net Income (Loss) $3.5M $(1.8)M N/M Adjusted EBITDA $3.6M $(0.3)M N/M *N/M = Not meaningful due to change from a loss to positive earnings.

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

In addition to the revenue growth summarized above, during the three months ended June 30, 2026, the Company placed 10 ALLY Systems, bringing the total installed ALLY base to approximately 215 at quarter end. As of June 30, 2026, the Company had a backlog of 13 ALLY Systems pending installation.

The following table provides information about revenue and recurring revenue, which we consider to be all components of our revenue except for the sales of our systems:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2026 2025 2026 2025 System $ 2,809 $ 2,576 $ 3,645 $ 5,208 Recurring revenue: Procedure 10,233 8,334 19,473 16,620 Lease 1,772 1,645 3,453 3,529 Service 1,681 1,380 3,352 2,737 Total recurring revenue 13,686 11,359 26,278 22,886 Total revenue $ 16,495 $ 13,935 $ 29,923 $ 28,094 Recurring revenue % 83 % 82 % 88 % 81 %

The following table provides information about procedure volume:

2026 2025 2024 Q1 54,094 52,347 39,486 Q2 58,682 52,100 42,203 Total 112,776 104,447 81,689

Net income and Adjusted EBITDA increased due to improved revenue, lower operating expenses, and a $1.1 million tariff refund. Net income growth was offset by lower non-cash income related to the change in fair value of warrant liabilities.

Cash, cash equivalents, and investments totaled $13.6 million as of June 30, 2026, compared to $18.0 million at December 31, 2025.

Conference Call

LENSAR management will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the results and provide an update on the Company’s go-forward strategy today, August 13, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

To participate by telephone, please use this registration link. All participants must use the link to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. The live webcast can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at https://ir.lensar.com. The call and webcast replay will be available for 30 days.

About LENSAR

LENSAR is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on designing, developing, and marketing advanced systems for the treatment of cataracts and the management of astigmatism as an integral aspect of the procedure. LENSAR has developed its ALLY Robotic Cataract Laser System® as a compact, highly ergonomic system utilizing an extremely fast dual-modality laser and proprietary imaging and software. ALLY is designed to transform premium cataract surgery by utilizing LENSAR’s advanced robotic technologies with the ability to perform the entire procedure in a sterile operating room or in-office surgical suite, delivering operational efficiencies and reduced overhead. ALLY includes LENSAR’s proprietary Streamline® software technology, designed to guide surgeons to achieve better outcomes.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding trends in worldwide procedure volume, ALLY’s commercialization and the Company’s operational and financial performance and long-term strategic goals. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “approach,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “look,” “may,” “mission,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “pursue,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or the negative thereof and similar words and expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us. Such statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various important factors, including, but not limited to: any anticipated effects of the termination of the agreement governing the merger on the value of our common stock; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against us and others relating to the merger; our history of operating losses and ability to achieve or sustain profitability; our ability to develop, receive and maintain regulatory clearance or certification of and successfully commercialize the ALLY System and to maintain our LENSAR Laser System; the impact to our business, financial condition, results of operations and our suppliers and distributors as a result of global macroeconomic conditions; the willingness of patients to pay the price difference for our products compared to a standard cataract procedure covered by Medicare or other insurance; our ability to grow our U.S. sales and marketing organization or maintain or grow an effective network of international distributors; our future capital needs and our ability to raise additional funds on acceptable terms, or at all; the impact to our business, financial condition and results of operations as a result of a material disruption to the supply or manufacture of our systems or necessary component parts for such system or material inflationary pressures or enacted tariffs affecting pricing of component parts; our ability to compete against competitors that have longer operating histories, more established products and greater resources than we do; our ability to address the numerous risks associated with marketing, selling and leasing our products in markets outside the United States; the impact to our business, financial condition and results of operations as a result of exposure to the credit risk of our customers; our ability to accurately forecast customer demand and manage our inventory levels; the impact to our business, financial condition and results of operations if we are unable to secure adequate coverage or reimbursement by government or other third-party payors for procedures using our ALLY System or our other products, or changes in such coverage or reimbursement; the impact to our business, financial condition and results of operations of product liability suits brought against us; risks related to government regulation applicable to our products and operations; and risks related to our intellectual property and other intellectual property matters. In addition, a number of other important factors could cause the Company’s actual future results and other future circumstances to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the other important factors that are disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” contained in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as such factors may be updated from time to time in its other filings with the SEC, including the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2026, to be filed with the SEC, each accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.lensar.com.

All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by such factors. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contacts: Lee Roth Mike Rossi, Interim CFO Burns McClellan for LENSAR ir.contact@lensar.com lroth@burnsmc.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: The Company prepares and analyzes operating and financial data and non-GAAP measures to assess the performance of its business, make strategic and offering decisions and build its financial projections. The key non-GAAP measures it uses are EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA is defined as net loss before interest expense, interest income, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expenses. EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. EBITDA is included in this filing because we believe that EBITDA provides meaningful supplemental information for investors regarding the performance of our business and facilitates a meaningful evaluation of actual results on a comparable basis with historical results. Adjusted EBITDA is also a non-GAAP financial measure. We believe Adjusted EBITDA, which is defined as EBITDA and further excluding stock-based compensation expense, change in fair value of warrant liabilities, and acquisition-related income and costs provides meaningful supplemental information for investors when evaluating our results and comparing us to peer companies as stock-based compensation expense and change in fair value of warrant liabilities are significant non-cash charges, and acquisition-related income and costs are not recurring. We use these non-GAAP financial measures in order to have comparable financial results to analyze changes in our underlying business from quarter to quarter. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP measures and their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently, or may use other measures to calculate their financial performance and, therefore, any non-GAAP measures we use may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Investors should not consider our non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

Reconciliations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to their most comparable GAAP financial measure are set forth below.

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net income (loss) $ 3,535 $ (1,764 ) $ 39,867 $ (29,109 ) Less: Interest income (171 ) (193 ) (316 ) (352 ) Add: Depreciation expense 878 865 1,782 1,709 Add: Amortization expense 228 230 457 462 EBITDA 4,470 (862 ) 41,790 (27,290 ) Add: Stock-based compensation expense 347 766 1,037 1,420 Add: Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (1,230 ) (4,332 ) (25,178 ) 17,382 Add: Acquisition-related costs — 4,174 (4,373 ) 8,399 Less: Acquisition-related income — — (10,000 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,587 $ (254 ) $ 3,276 $ (89 )





LENSAR, Inc.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue Product $ 13,042 $ 10,910 $ 23,118 $ 21,828 Lease 1,772 1,645 3,453 3,529 Service 1,681 1,380 3,352 2,737 Total revenue 16,495 13,935 29,923 28,094 Cost of revenue (exclusive of amortization) Product 3,839 4,315 7,786 8,781 Lease 851 859 1,740 1,689 Service 2,029 1,737 4,239 3,475 Total cost of revenue 6,719 6,911 13,765 13,945 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative expenses 6,141 11,658 8,670 22,807 Research and development expenses 1,273 1,425 2,658 2,959 Amortization of intangible assets 228 230 457 462 Total operating expenses 7,642 13,313 11,785 26,228 Operating income (loss) 2,134 (6,289 ) 4,373 (12,079 ) Other income (expense) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 1,230 4,332 25,178 (17,382 ) Acquisition-related income — — 10,000 — Other income, net 171 193 316 352 Net income (loss) 3,535 (1,764 ) 39,867 (29,109 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) Change in unrealized loss on investments — (6 ) (4 ) (9 ) Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $ 3,535 $ (1,770 ) $ 39,863 $ (29,118 ) Income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.14 $ (0.15 ) $ 1.62 $ (2.46 ) Diluted $ 0.10 $ (0.15 ) $ 0.61 $ (2.46 ) Weighted-average number of common shares used in calculation of net income (loss) per common share: Basic 12,297 11,937 12,230 11,856 Diluted 23,027 11,937 24,024 11,856





LENSAR, Inc.

BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,565 $ 12,974 Short-term investments — 5,004 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $79 and $62, respectively 6,170 6,377 Notes receivable, net of allowance of $10 and $6, respectively 501 295 Inventories 24,871 21,520 Prepaid and other current assets 1,919 601 Total current assets 47,026 46,771 Property and equipment, net 445 505 Equipment under lease, net 14,414 15,485 Notes and other receivables, long-term, net of allowance of $12 and $15, respectively 582 731 Intangible assets, net 4,734 5,191 Other assets 2,357 2,747 Total assets $ 69,558 $ 71,430 Liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and stockholders’ equity (deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 11,193 $ 18,982 Accrued liabilities 4,728 7,771 Deferred revenue 2,927 3,074 Operating lease liabilities 792 747 Acquisition-related deposit — 10,000 Total current liabilities 19,640 40,574 Long-term accounts payable 3,750 — Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,589 1,988 Warrant liabilities 15,016 40,194 Other long-term liabilities 874 909 Total liabilities 40,869 83,665 Series A Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, 20 shares authorized at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025; 20 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025; aggregate liquidation preference of $20,000 at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 13,784 13,784 Stockholders’ equity (deficit): Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share, 9,980 shares authorized at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025; no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 — — Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 150,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025; 12,282 and 11,993 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 123 120 Additional paid-in capital 152,490 151,432 Accumulated other comprehensive income — 4 Accumulated deficit (137,708 ) (177,575 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 14,905 (26,019 ) Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 69,558 $ 71,430



