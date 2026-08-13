FactSet Declares Dividend

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS), a leading global intelligence and AI solutions provider to the financial markets, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.16 per share.

The cash dividend will be paid on September 17, 2026, to holders of record of FactSet’s common stock at the close of business on August 31, 2026.

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) supercharges financial intelligence, offering enterprise data and information solutions that help our clients maximize their potential. Our digital platform seamlessly integrates proprietary data, third-party sources, and flexible technology to deliver tailored solutions across the buy side, sell side, wealth, and corporate sectors. With over 47 years of expertise, we leverage advanced data connectivity, AI, and next-generation tools to streamline workflows and enable smarter decision-making. As an S&P 500 company serving more than 9,100 global clients and over 247,000 individual users, we are dedicated to innovation and long-term client success. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

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