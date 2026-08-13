Guns.com Unveils New Technology Platform to Transform Ecommerce in the Firearm Industry

Burnsville, MN, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [BURNSVILLE, Minn.] — Guns.com today announced its new proprietary intelligent technology platform, now in alpha testing, that will power the next generation of ecommerce tools for industry partners and customers. Built specifically for the firearm industry and fueled by comprehensive firearm product data, historical sales data trends, and ecommerce expertise, the platform represents the most significant technology advancement for Guns.com since the launch of its ecommerce marketplace in 2018.

The platform’s first technology solution is designed to address one of the firearm industry's biggest challenges: helping local gun and pawn shops more efficiently identify, value, and sell used firearms. The intelligent listing solution enables dealers to create high-quality used firearm listings with just a few clicks on a phone or tablet, reducing the time to list a product to seconds. Guns.com’s technology automates firearm identification, product information, search-optimized descriptions, enhanced photo editing, and listing integration with the Guns.com marketplace. By streamlining time-consuming workflows and improving listing quality, the technology helps dealers bring more used inventory online faster, making listings immediately available to millions of gun owners shopping on Guns.com.

"Since day one, our priority has been to help our dealer partners sell more and drive revenue, and that’s exactly what our new technology will do," said Greg Minkler, Co-CEO and CMO at Guns.com. "Our dealer-first approach continues to drive revenue with the vast majority of our sales this year fulfilled by local gun shops across the country. Local dealers are the backbone of our industry, and they deserve the best technology to save time, list more, and sell more. Even more exciting is the fact that what we are developing is more than a single new product; it's the foundation for how we believe the future of firearm ecommerce will operate."

For many local gun retailers and pawn shops, listing used firearms remains a manual, labor-intensive process that can consume valuable staff time. As a result, quality used inventory often sits idle in the back room instead of reaching customers actively searching for firearms online. Driven by millions of data points, Guns.com's new proprietary platform is designed to simplify that process while improving the consistency, quality, and accuracy of listings. The platform also establishes the foundation for future dealer, manufacturer, and consumer solutions, reinforcing Guns.com's commitment to industry-leading ecommerce innovation.

The intelligent listing technology will be available at no cost to all brick-and-mortar gun and pawnbrokers in Guns.com’s Dealer Network. It is currently being tested by members of Guns.com's Dealer Advisory Council.

See It First at Upcoming Dealer Buying Shows

Dealers are invited to visit the Guns.com Business Development team at the following dealer buying group shows this summer to experience the platform firsthand and learn how the technology can help their businesses operate more efficiently.

Sports Inc., Nashville, TN, August 13-15

Nation’s Best Sports, Oklahoma City, OK, August 24-27

Worldwide Show, Reno, NV, September 1-3

Additional product details and information will be shared to dealers in the Guns.com Dealer Network in the coming months. In the meantime, if you are a storefront dealer looking to enhance your online sales presence, please contact the Guns.com Business Development team at sales@guns.com.



###

About Guns.com:

Guns.com is the ultimate destination for gun owners, revolutionizing the online firearms retail experience since 2011. With a commitment to unwavering integrity, relentless innovation, and exceptional customer service, they deliver the best shopping experience in the firearm industry while championing the 2A lifestyle through industry-leading content, reviews, and community engagement. With a growing network of over 2,000 local brick-and-mortar dealers, explore an extensive collection of over 300,000 new and Certified Used firearms and the largest selection of suppressors online, along with ammo, gear, and more. Experience why Guns.com stands unrivaled as the premier online marketplace for millions of gun owners nationwide.

Attachment