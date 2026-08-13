Montauk Brewing Company Announces New Collaboration with Morning Brew Inc.





MONTAUK, N.Y., Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montauk Brewing Company , the coastal lifestyle brand by Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), known for bringing the spirit of Montauk to craft beer, today announced the release of The Morning Brew, a limited-edition light and refreshing blonde ale in collaboration with renowned media company, Morning Brew Inc.

Unlike many craft brews that feature coffee as an ingredient and, as a result, are darker and heavier like a stout, The Morning Brew is light and refreshing, like a cold brew coffee in the summer. Part of Montauk Brewing’s Brew Barn Series, limited-edition and small-batch releases, The Morning Brew is a 5% ABV brew made for easy drinking and features coffee beans, pilsner malt, flaked oats, and cascade hops.

“We’re huge fans of Morning Brew and the valuable work they put out each and every day,” said Christopher DiOrio, Brand Manager at Montauk Brewing Company. “There’s no better way to celebrate our new partnership than by releasing ‘The Morning Brew’ as part of our Brew Barn Series with flavors that truly embody our ‘come as you are’ mentality.”

While the first batch of The Morning Brew is on tap now, the partnership will continue long past the summer months with Montauk Brewing’s Brewathlon being featured on Morning Brew’s social and digital platforms as a lead-up to the 2026 New York City Marathon.

“People come to us every day to read, listen, watch, and generally make sense of the business world. But the truth is, at Morning Brew Inc. we do a lot more than wake people up,” said Ryan Aspell, VP of Brand Strategy at Morning Brew Inc. “This beer is a fun way to remind people that our brands are about a lot more than the AM hours, and that you can dig into the business of the world with a beer in hand just as easily as a cup of coffee. We're glad to see it on tap at the Brew Barn this month, and we're looking forward to what's next with Montauk Brewing this fall.”

The Morning Brew will be available in 4-packs and on tap at Montauk Brewing Co.’s iconic red Brew Barn in Montauk, N.Y. Join our friends and us from The Morning Brew for the official launch of this limited-edition beer at the Montauk Brew Barn on August 15th from 1:00-4:00 pm. Stop by and grab a pint and a slice from our neighbors at Fierro’s Pizza and pick up some limited-edition merch. For more information, please visit montaukbrewingco.com .

About Montauk Brewing Company

Montauk Brewing Company (“Montauk Brewing”), founded in 2012 by longtime friends, embraces the motto “Come as You Are,” honoring adventure, surf culture, local community and the simple pleasures of coastal living. From its iconic red Brew Barn in downtown Montauk, located just steps from the surf, Montauk Brewing has grown from a hometown favorite into a lifestyle brand shaped by the people and places around it — beach crews, local regulars, weekenders, artists, makers and everyone drawn to the open, unpretentious spirit of the East End.

Rooted in summer, community and the no-frills good life, Montauk Brewing invites consumers to chase their wave, pull up a stool, share a round and carry the feeling of Montauk wherever the season takes them.



For further information about Montauk Brewing Company, please visit www.montaukbrewco.com and follow @montaukbrewco on all social media platforms.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.



For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact

Media: news@tilray.com

Investors: investors@tilray.com

Media: tilraybeer@diffusionpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/acbe1bf0-a4ad-49d1-9a88-aea882f171c5