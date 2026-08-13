Global WoodShow 2026 Spotlights the Future of Timber, Smart Manufacturing and Sustainability in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saudi WoodShow is launching the third edition of its specialized conference platform under the theme “Wood Reimagined: Building a Sustainable and Innovative Future for Saudi Arabia’s Wood Industry”.

Taking place alongside Global WoodShow, the forum brings together leading figures from the wood and woodworking machinery industry, alongside policymakers and decision makers in Riyadh. It serves as a strategic platform for examining the transformation of Saudi Arabia’s wood sector and its growing contribution to sustainability, local manufacturing, urban development and the delivery of projects aligned with Saudi Vision 2030.

Opening remarks will be delivered by a representative of the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources and Mr. Saud Al Sheikh, Chairman of Strategic Exhibitions and Conferences Company in Saudi Arabia. The opening highlights the forum’s expanding role as a strategic meeting point for industry dialogue, knowledge exchange and innovation across the wood and woodworking machinery value chain.

Over three days, the forum presents an extensive program of panel discussions, specialized workshops and expert presentations, featuring more than 60 speakers from among the industry’s leading figures, local and international experts, and representatives of prominent companies and institutions.

The agenda addresses key themes shaping the next phase of the industry, including Saudi Vision 2030 and the wood economy, smart manufacturing, sustainable timber, timber construction, the circular economy, supply chains, digital commerce and technology transfer. Together, these topics provide a comprehensive framework for examining the future direction of the wood industry in Saudi Arabia and the wider region.

The opening day features a strategic session titled “Vision 2030 and the Wood Economy: Building Saudi Arabia’s Timber Future”. The session examines how major national projects are accelerating demand for engineered wood, mass timber and other advanced solutions, while opening new pathways for local manufacturing, international sourcing and industry investment.

Discussions also explore the opportunities created by landmark developments such as NEOM, The Red Sea, Diriyah and Qiddiya for local manufacturers and international suppliers, against the backdrop of Saudi Arabia’s rapidly expanding construction and urban development landscape.

Smart manufacturing forms another central pillar of the program, with dedicated sessions exploring the emergence of the digital wood factory. From CNC automation and artificial intelligence to robotics and digital twin technologies, these discussions highlight how emerging technologies can improve production efficiency, strengthen quality control and support the competitiveness of Saudi manufacturers at both regional and international levels.

The future of Saudi furniture manufacturing is addressed through a dedicated session titled “The Saudi Furniture Manufacturing Revolution: From Import Dependence to Export Ambition”. It examines the strategic evolution of the Kingdom’s furniture market towards more advanced local manufacturing capabilities, supported by investment incentives, local content requirements and the localization of specialized skills.

The forum’s second day focuses on sustainability and innovation across construction and design, exploring the circular wood economy, mass timber, biophilic design, acoustic solutions, modular construction and luxury wood applications. The sessions will highlight wood’s growing role in creating high performance, human centered environments across hospitality, residential, education, healthcare and entertainment projects.

The Forum enters its third day of insight and engagement with the next generation of Saudi wood entrepreneurs, highlighting how startups, design studios and manufacturing innovators are redefining the sector through sustainable furniture, digital fabrication and AI powered joinery solutions. The session demonstrates how entrepreneurship and technology can advance local manufacturing, strengthen industrial competitiveness and support the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030.

Reflecting its broad industry scope, the forum convenes prominent leaders and experts across wood, building materials, engineering, design and global sourcing. Confirmed speakers include Faisal Al Muhaidib, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar Building Materials, and Ibrahim Elshal, Chief Executive Officer and Purchasing Director of Elshal Timber.

They will be joined by distinguished academic and industry professionals from Saudi Arabia and the wider region, including Dr Mohammed Fekry, Associate Professor of Architecture and Design at Effat University; Dr Huda Tariq Arshadlamphon, Assistant Professor at the University of Jeddah; architect Taha Alandejani, Senior Director at the Madinah Region Development Authority; and engineer Abdullah Alanazi of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu. Together, they bring multidisciplinary perspectives spanning architecture, urban development, design and the built environment.

The forum’s international dimension will be further strengthened by the participation of global private sector leaders, including Henrique Bento Cristo, Managing Director of AtlaGate Trading. His contribution supports the exchange of international expertise and deepens industry engagement with the opportunities emerging across Saudi Arabia’s rapidly evolving wood market.

Through a focused agenda shaped around the industry’s most pressing priorities, Global Wood Forum 2026 highlights the transformation underway across Saudi Arabia’s wood sector. The forum demonstrates how sustainability, smart manufacturing, innovation and entrepreneurship are converging to support major projects, strengthen local capabilities and advance the Kingdom’s industrial ambitions.

By convening experts, manufacturers, suppliers, developers and decision makers on one platform, the forum reinforces its position as a strategic hub for industry dialogue and knowledge exchange. It helps advance a future ready wood industry founded on competitiveness, sustainability and technological innovation, strengthening the sector’s ability to meet the evolving needs of the Saudi market and expand its regional and international presence.

Join industry leaders and experts at Global Wood Forum 2026, taking place alongside Saudi WoodShow from 1–3 September at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center, REGISTER NOW and be part of the dialogue shaping the future of Saudi Arabia’s wood industry.

Contact:

Marina Mounir William

Marina.mounir@strategicinfinity.com

