PO Wealth Sharing Group Surpasses 200,000 Users Across 22 Countries

SYDNEY, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PO Wealth Sharing Group today announced the expansion of its global investment platform, introducing enhanced research tools and expanded market access as its user base surpasses 200,000 investors across 22 countries.

Since its establishment in 2018, PO Wealth Sharing Group has focused on investment research, market services, and investor development programs. The company currently serves more than 200,000 investors across 22 countries, gradually building a comprehensive service ecosystem that connects global investors, research teams, and strategic partners.

Daniel Davis, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of PO Wealth Sharing Group, stated that investment is not only a form of market participation, but also a continuous process of learning, communication, and growth. Through professional information support, transparent service systems, and continuous platform improvements, PO Wealth Sharing Group aims to help investors enhance their market understanding and gain deeper insights into global financial trends.

Throughout its development, PO Wealth Sharing Group has focused on strengthening professional teams and improving service capabilities. The company brings together professionals from finance, technology, and market research fields, combining data analysis capabilities with market research experience to provide investors with comprehensive information support. At the same time, the company has established a strategic partnership with Vantapeak Finance, creating a complementary ecosystem focused on investment services and support, further enhancing global market service capabilities.

To make investment participation more accessible, PO Wealth Sharing Group continues to improve its platform experience by providing clear information resources, market research content, and investor education materials. The company is committed to promoting financial knowledge development, helping participants build long-term learning habits and improve their understanding of financial markets.

Meanwhile, PO Wealth Sharing Group places strong emphasis on community development. Through team support initiatives, growth programs, and communication activities, the company encourages interaction and collaboration among investors. The company aims to build more than an investment service platform, but a global ecosystem that connects members and supports continuous growth.

Looking ahead, PO Wealth Sharing Group will continue to strengthen its global development strategy, enhance financial technology applications, improve investor education resources, and optimize service capabilities. Through continuous innovation and development, the company aims to enhance its competitiveness in an evolving global market environment.

Daniel Davis emphasized that the company will continue to uphold the principles of transparency, openness, and long-term development. By improving its service ecosystem, PO Wealth Sharing Group seeks to provide more professional support for global investors and promote the continued advancement of investment service models.





With a global vision, PO Wealth Sharing Group continues to explore new approaches to investment services through professional capabilities, strategic partnerships, and long-term development. The company is committed to creating a more connected environment where global investors can access knowledge, exchange ideas, and achieve continuous growth.

About PO Wealth Sharing Group

Established in 2018, PO Wealth Sharing Group is a global investment platform that provides professional research, market services, and investor development programs to over 200,000 users across 22 countries. The company focuses on fostering a transparent and connected ecosystem, combining data analysis with market research to help investors deepen their understanding of global financial trends. Through strategic partnerships and continuous platform improvements, the group is committed to promoting financial knowledge and supporting long-term investor growth.

Website： www.powealthsharing.com

Contact

PO Wealth Sharing Group

Daniel Davis

support@powealthsharing.com

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