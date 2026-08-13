UTStarcom Announces Finance Leadership Changes

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UTStarcom (“UTStarcom” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:UTSI), a global telecommunications infrastructure provider, today announced that Mr. Dan Xie (“Dan”), will no longer hold his role as Chief Financial Officer effective August 21, 2026. Following this adjustment, Dan will serve as Vice President to oversee the Company's India and Japan operations.

Concurrently, Mr. Ying Kang joined the Company and holds the position of Assistant Vice President of Finance, effective August 13, 2026, reporting to CEO directly and will assume full oversight of the Finance Department starting August 21, 2026.

The board of directors has approved the above changes on August 11, 2026.

He has nearly 20 years of professional experience. He previously held various Senior SOX Project Manager and internal audit positions for the US listed companies. Ying Kang received his Master’s Degree in Environmental Engineering from Shanghai Jiao Tong University in 2006 and holds the China Certified Public Accountant and Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) certificate.

About UTStarcom Holdings Corp.

UTStarcom is committed to helping network operators offer their customers the most innovative, reliable and cost-effective communication services. UTStarcom offers high performance advanced equipment optimized for the most rapidly growing network functions, such as mobile backhaul, metro aggregation and broadband access. UTStarcom has operations and customers around the world, with a special focus on Japan, India and China. UTStarcom was founded in 1991 and listed its shares on the Nasdaq Market in 2000 (symbol: UTSI). For more information about UTStarcom, please visit http://www.utstar.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

UTStarcom Holdings Corp.

Tel: +86 571 8192 8888

Ms. Shelley Jiang,

Investor Relations Email: utsi-ir@utstar.com / shelleyjiang@utstar.com