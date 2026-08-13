Cerenome Secures In-Network Agreement with Health Care Service Corporation, Expanding CNSide® Contracted Coverage to Over 150 Million Covered Lives

HOUSTON, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CNSide Diagnostics, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cerenome, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSY) (“Cerenome” or the “Company”), announced today that it has signed an in-network provider agreement with Health Care Service Corporation (“HCSC”), effective August 1, 2026, to provide the CNSide® Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Tumor Cell Enumeration (TCE) assay. HCSC represents approximately 27.3 million commercial and Medicare Advantage covered lives and operates Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans in Texas, Illinois, Montana, New Mexico, and Oklahoma and offers Medicare Advantage plans in 30 states and Washington, D.C. Combined with previously announced agreements, CNSide has now exceeded its 2026 full year objective for contracted commercial and Medicare Advantage coverage of 150 million covered lives.

"The HCSC agreement represents an important milestone in our strategy to expand patient access to CNSide,” said Marc Hedrick, M.D., Cerenome’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “With HCSC, CNSide now has contracted access to approximately 153 million commercial and Medicare Advantage covered lives, exceeding our full-year 2026 coverage objective ahead of schedule. As we continue expanding reimbursement and physician adoption, we believe this national coverage platform provides a strong foundation for increasing CNSide utilization.”

The HCSC agreement represents the latest milestone in CNSide’s strategy to establish broad reimbursement coverage across the U.S. Commercial payer coverage is a key driver of physician adoption, patient access, and commercial utilization of laboratory-developed diagnostic tests such as CNSide®.

The CNSide® CSF Assay Platform supports rapid diagnoses, treatment monitoring, and treatment guidance for patients with leptomeningeal metastases. The superior clinical utility of CNSide® over standard of care has been shown in 12 peer-reviewed publications and prospective multicenter evidence from the FORESEE clinical study, and has been supported by real-world clinical experience.

Since 2020, more than 11,000 CNSide® tests have been performed at over 120 U.S. cancer institutions, supporting clinical decision-making across academic and community oncology practices nationwide.

This test is available exclusively through CNSide Diagnostics, LLC, as a testing service provided to health care professionals in the U.S.

About CNSide Diagnostics, LLC

CNSide Diagnostics, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cerenome, Inc. that develops and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests, such as CNSide®, designed to identify tumor cells that have metastasized to the central nervous system in patients with carcinomas and melanomas. The CNSide® CSF Assay Platform enables quantitative analysis of the cerebrospinal fluid that informs and improves the management of patients with leptomeningeal metastases. For more information, visit https://www.cnside-dx.com/.

About Cerenome

Cerenome (Nasdaq: CNSY) is a CNS oncology company advancing an integrated platform that combines precision diagnostics, targeted therapeutics, and artificial intelligence to improve outcomes for patients with central nervous system cancers. The Company's CNSide® Diagnostics platform supports the detection, molecular characterization, and longitudinal monitoring of CNS cancers through cerebrospinal fluid-based testing. Its lead therapeutic platform, REYOBIQ™ (rhenium Re186 obisbemeda), is being evaluated in clinical trials for leptomeningeal metastases, recurrent glioblastoma, and pediatric brain cancers. The data & artificial intelligence platform is designed to integrate diagnostic, molecular, imaging, and clinical data into actionable insights that support precision oncology and therapeutic innovation. By integrating commercial diagnostics, targeted therapeutics, proprietary longitudinal data, and artificial intelligence within a single organization, Cerenome is building a differentiated CNS oncology platform designed to improve patient care while creating long-term shareholder value, visit https://www.cerenome.com.

About Health Care Service Corporation

Health Care Service Corporation, a Mutual Legal Reserve Company, is the country's largest customer-owned health insurer, serving more than 27 million people across the United States. HCSC provides coverage options for employers large and small, individuals and families, and Medicare and Medicaid plans. HCSC also offers related health care products and services such as pharmacy solutions, life and dental insurance, and health technology through a network of affiliates and subsidiaries. For more information, please visit https://www.hcsc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws, including statements regarding clinical trials, expected operations and upcoming developments. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by future verbs, as well as terms such as “expect,” “potential,” “anticipating,” “planning” and similar expressions or the negatives thereof. Such statements are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the potential market for the CNSide CSF Assay, the timing in which the CNSide CSF Assay is commercially launched and commercialization is expanded, revenue and corporate profitability expectations including support reimbursements and payments for the CNSide CSF Assay, the development and utility of the CNSide CSF Assay and expectations as to the Company’s future performance, including the next steps in developing the Company’s product candidates.

Investor Contact

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IR@cerenome.com