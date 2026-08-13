Goldera Provides Update on Settlement Agreement and Investment in Gold Orogen

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldera Exploration Ltd. (“Goldera” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture Exchange: GERA) announces that pursuant to the terms of the settlement agreement (the “Settlement Agreement”) entered into by Goldera and its former parent company, Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (now called ERDA Resource Opportunities Inc.) with Gold Orogen Resources Corp. (“Gold Orogen”), Gold Orogen Exploration Corp. (Gold Orogen’s wholly-owned subsidiary) and Lode Gold Resources Inc. announced on July 9, 2026 (see news release of Fancamp Exploration Ltd. dated July 9, 2026 for details), Goldera shall subscribe for 2,500,000 units (“Units”) of Gold Orogen (the “Investment”) pursuant to Gold Orogen’s non-brokered private placement of Units announced by Gold Orogen on July 15, 2026.

The Investment shall consist of the purchase of 2,500,000 Units at a price of CDN$0.08 per Unit for a total investment of CDN$200,000 pursuant to the terms of a subscription agreement to be entered into between the Company and Gold Orogen. Each Unit shall consist of one common share of Gold Orogen (a “Share”) and one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase, for a period of 36 months from the date of issue, one Share at an exercise price of CDN$0.10 per Share. Gold Orogen may accelerate the Warrant expiry period upon 30 days notice in the event Gold Orogen Shares have a closing trading price of not less than CDN$0.25 per Share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days.



Gold Orogen is the Company’s joint venture partner in Acadian Gold Corp. (“Acadian”), which the Company operates as the Acadian Gold Joint Venture in New Brunswick. Pursuant to the Settlement Agreement, Gold Orogen has agreed, among other things, to transfer 15% of the issued and outstanding common shares held by it in Acadian (the “Acadian Shares”) to Goldera, resulting in Goldera holding 65% of the issued and outstanding Acadian Shares upon the completion of such Acadian Share transfer.



The Investment has been approved by the independent directors on the board of directors of Goldera.

About Goldera Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: GERA)

Goldera Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: GERA) is a discovery-driven Canadian gold and copper exploration company advancing a portfolio of high-potential exploration assets across Canada's premier mining districts. Created through the spin-out of Fancamp Exploration Ltd.’s exploration portfolio, Goldera is focused on unlocking value through systematic exploration of district-scale gold and copper projects in Ontario, Québec and New Brunswick, with interests in the Yukon, supported by an experienced technical and capital markets team.

Further information on Goldera can be found at: www.golderaexploration.com

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Charles Tarnocai, CEO & Director, Goldera Exploration Ltd.

info@golderaexploration.com

Tara Asfour, Communications & Marketing

info@golderaexploration.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain “forward-looking statements” or “forward-looking information” (collectively referred to herein as “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, statements regarding the proposed Investment in Gold Orogen and any mentioned exploration properties and related work programs. Statements including forward-looking statements are made as of the date they are given and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to: the continued operation of the mineral companies in which the Company has invested, the Company’s ability to maintain its current percentage shareholdings in such companies, the conditions in general economic and financial markets; the price of gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead and titanium; timing and amount of expenditures related to the Company’s exploration programs; the availability of additional financing; and the availability and costs of mining equipment and skilled labour.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include but are not limited to changes in the operations of the mineral companies in which the Company has invested; changes in the Company’s shareholdings in such companies; results of exploration activities; interpretation of survey and testing results; financial risks due to metals prices; operating or technical difficulties in mineral exploration activities; the speculative nature of mineral exploration; risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits; general market and industry conditions; and the availability of additional financing. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.