Whitebox Real Estate and Labora announce ownership transition

Dallas, TX, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitebox Real Estate today announced it has acquired Labora Real Estate’s ownership stake in the company, making Whitebox wholly owned by President and Managing Director Grant Pruitt. The transaction marks a strategic milestone for Whitebox Real Estate and positions the company for its next phase of growth while maintaining the culture and client-focused approach that continues to define the company.

"This is an exciting milestone for Whitebox Real Estate and a testament to the incredible team we've built," said Pruitt. “Our commitment remains unchanged: delivering exceptional service to our clients, investing in our people, and expanding our business with the same values and culture that have brought us to this point. I believe this transition creates new opportunities for our company and positions us for an even stronger future."

The transition follows thoughtful planning between the two organizations and reflects the strength of Whitebox Real Estate's business, leadership team, and long-term outlook.

"Whitebox has built an outstanding reputation through its unwavering commitment to clients, strong leadership, and exceptional team," said Labora Chief Executive Officer Thomas Hartland-Mackie. "We are proud of what we've accomplished together and believe this transition positions Whitebox to continue thriving under Grant's leadership. Whitebox will continue to be Labora's trusted real estate partner."

With more than 20 years of commercial real estate experience, Pruitt has overseen more than 8 million square feet of transactions valued at more than $800 million while helping grow Whitebox into a trusted commercial real estate advisory, investment sales, and development firm.

Having led Whitebox Real Estate's strategic direction and operations since co-founding the firm in 2015, Pruitt will remain at the helm as the sole owner, overseeing the company’s long-term strategy and operations. He emphasized that clients and partners can expect a seamless continuation of service moving forward.

As Whitebox Real Estate enters this next chapter, the company remains focused on expanding its capabilities, strengthening client partnerships, and building on its reputation as a trusted commercial real estate advisor. The ownership transition reinforces Whitebox's long-term dedication to innovation, excellence, and sustainable growth.

About Whitebox Real Estate

Whitebox Real Estate is a full-service commercial real estate firm providing strategic real estate solutions through brokerage, advisory, and investment services. The company is committed to delivering exceptional client outcomes through market expertise, innovation, and a relationship-driven approach.