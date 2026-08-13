High Roller Technologies Secures Exclusive Prediction Markets Platform License and Development Agreement with mrkts.com to Advance ROLR™ Launch

Agreement provides exclusive prediction markets source-code license rights, dedicated development resources and ownership of the ROLR ™ customer-facing application

Mrkts.com to support Crypto.com/CDNA connectivity, payments and compliance infrastructure ahead of planned commercial launch





LAS VEGAS, Nevada, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Roller Technologies, Inc. ("High Roller" or the "Company") (NYSE: ROLR), a publicly traded online gaming and prediction markets company, today announced that it has entered into a Platform License and Development Services Agreement with DeepEther Labs, Ltd., the Malta-based technology company behind mrkts.com, the B2B prediction markets platform, and the Elantil iGaming platform, to support the development, launch and ongoing operation of the Company’s planned prediction markets platform.

DeepEther Labs will provide High Roller with access to its proprietary platform and source code and will design, develop and deliver the customer-facing ROLRTM prediction markets application. The agreement also calls for mrkts.com to provide the technical integrations required to connect ROLR with Crypto.com services and Crypto.com | Derivatives North America ("CDNA"), along with payment infrastructure and compliance functionality including anti-money laundering / know your customer (AML/KYC), identity verification, geographic restrictions and regulatory disclosures.

“This agreement strengthens our technology foundation and enhances our ability to scale,” said Seth Young, Chief Executive Officer of High Roller Technologies. “We are rapidly approaching the launch of our prediction markets product with a flexible consumer platform that we can control, enhance and expand over time. Mrkts.com brings a highly adaptable technology architecture and an experienced development team, and this agreement gives High Roller significant long-term rights to the underlying technology and ownership of the ROLR customer experience. We believe that combination strengthens our ability to execute on our prediction markets strategy and supports our aggressive growth plans.”

“We built mrkts.com around the idea that ambitious operators should have flexibility and control over their technology rather than being constrained by a closed platform,” said Clyde Vassallo, Co-Founder & CPO of mrkts.com. “High Roller’s vision for ROLR is a strong fit with that philosophy. We are excited to dedicate our technology and development capabilities to helping High Roller build a scalable, high-performance prediction markets experience and to provide the infrastructure that can support its strategy as the business develops.”

Key provisions of the agreement include:

Application ownership. High Roller will own the intellectual property rights in the customer-facing ROLR application, including its frontend source code, user interface, design assets and brand-specific configuration.

High Roller will own the intellectual property rights in the customer-facing ROLR application, including its frontend source code, user interface, design assets and brand-specific configuration. Prediction markets platform rights. High Roller receives worldwide, royalty-free source-code license rights to the DeepEther Labs platforms for its current and future prediction market products, including exclusive rights during the applicable portion of the development term.

High Roller receives worldwide, royalty-free source-code license rights to the DeepEther Labs platforms for its current and future prediction market products, including exclusive rights during the applicable portion of the development term. Additional iGaming optionality. High Roller receives a non-exclusive, perpetual, worldwide, royalty-free license to use the platform for other iGaming verticals, including sports betting and online casino.

High Roller receives a non-exclusive, perpetual, worldwide, royalty-free license to use the platform for other iGaming verticals, including sports betting and online casino. Dedicated development resources. DeepEther Labs will dedicate personnel and operational resources to High Roller and, subject to certain exceptions, will not enter into new platform licensing or development relationships with third parties for prediction market products during the applicable term.

DeepEther Labs will dedicate personnel and operational resources to High Roller and, subject to certain exceptions, will not enter into new platform licensing or development relationships with third parties for prediction market products during the applicable term. Technology integrations. DeepEther Labs will support Crypto.com services and CDNA connectivity, including required FIX connectivity, as well as payment gateway, AML/KYC, identity verification, geographic restriction and regulatory disclosure functionality.

DeepEther Labs will support Crypto.com services and CDNA connectivity, including required FIX connectivity, as well as payment gateway, AML/KYC, identity verification, geographic restriction and regulatory disclosure functionality. Long-term technology continuity. The agreement provides for ongoing delivery of platform updates and improvements during the term, source-code access and a structured knowledge-transfer and engineer-training process should High Roller elect to assume responsibility for ongoing platform development.





The agreement builds on High Roller’s relationship with Crypto.com and CDNA to enter the regulated U.S. prediction markets sector. ROLR is intended to serve as High Roller’s consumer-facing prediction markets brand and platform as the Company continues preparations for commercial launch.

High Roller’s ownership of the ROLR customer application and its platform license rights are designed to provide the Company with greater control over its product roadmap, customer experience and future technology development. The agreement grants High Roller an exclusive, perpetual, irrevocable, worldwide, royalty-free and sublicensable license to the mrkts.com platform for prediction market products. High Roller also receives perpetual non-exclusive rights for other iGaming verticals.

Daniel Bradtke, Brandon Eachus, and Michael Cribari, who currently serve as directors on the Company’s board of directors, own interests in DeepEther Labs, Ltd. The agreement was reviewed and approved in accordance with the Company’s related party transaction policies.

About High Roller Technologies, Inc.

High Roller Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROLR) is a publicly traded online gaming and prediction markets company, known for its innovative casino brands High Roller and Fruta, and its prediction markets brand, ROLR. The Company delivers cutting-edge real-money consumer facing products that are intuitive and user-friendly. With a diverse portfolio of over 6,000 premium online casino games from more than 90 leading game providers, High Roller Technologies offers an immersive and engaging gaming experience in the rapidly expanding multi-billion-dollar iGaming industry. As an award-winning operator, High Roller Technologies continues to redefine the future of market engagement through innovation, performance, and a commitment to excellence.

For more information, please visit the Company’s investor relations website and follow High Roller Technologies on X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include such factors as discussed throughout Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors and Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, Part I. Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors, of our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contact

Investor Relations

ir@highroller.com

800-460-1039