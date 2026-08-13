CHC Navigation Publishes 2025 ESG Report, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Sustainable Development

SHANGHAI, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHC Navigation today announced the publication of its 2025 ESG Report, outlining the company’s progress in environmental, social, and governance practices and its continued commitment to responsible innovation, operational excellence, and long-term value creation.

Download CHC Navigation 2025 ESG Report

The 2025 ESG Report presents CHC Navigation’s work across ESG governance, corporate governance, technology innovation, product quality, responsible supply chain management, talent development, social contribution, and green operations. It also reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to integrate sustainability principles into its business operations and global development strategy.

“Sustainability is a marathon with no finish line,” said George Zhao, Chairman of CHC Navigation. “In an era shaped by technological transformation and global climate challenges, CHC Navigation remains committed to building an intelligent world with precise spatiotemporal information. High-precision positioning, navigation, and mapping technologies are becoming critical digital infrastructure, supporting safer, more efficient, and more sustainable operations across industries.”

Strengthening ESG governance and responsible operations

In 2025, CHC Navigation continued to improve its ESG management structure through a multi-level governance system covering decision-making, management, and execution responsibilities. The company also enhanced stakeholder engagement and materiality assessment processes to better identify and manage key sustainability topics.

The report covers material topics including technological innovation, product quality, business ethics, information security, employee rights, occupational health and safety, environmental management, and responsible business conduct.

Advancing responsible innovation in geospatial technology

As a technology-driven company, CHC Navigation places innovation and quality at the center of its sustainability strategy. The report highlights continued investment in core technologies, including GNSS, precision positioning, LiDAR, algorithms, chips, software, and intelligent data processing. These technologies support professional applications in geospatial surveying, construction, agriculture, marine surveying, autonomous navigation, and other industrial fields. By improving the accuracy, efficiency, and reliability of field operations, CHC Navigation’s solutions help customers make better decisions and manage resources more effectively.

Building a resilient and responsible value chain

The report outlines CHC Navigation’s efforts to strengthen value chain resilience and responsible supplier management. The company continues to incorporate ESG considerations into supplier evaluation, product quality control, customer service, and partner collaboration. CHC Navigation also works with suppliers, universities, industry organizations, and ecosystem partners to support technical progress, practical innovation, and responsible development across the geospatial and positioning industries.

Supporting people, communities, and professional development

People development remains a central part of CHC Navigation’s ESG commitment. The company continues to invest in talent attraction, employee training, career development, occupational health and safety, and workplace well-being. Through structured training programs, dual career development paths, incentive plans, and employee communication channels, CHC Navigation supports both organizational growth and individual development.

The report also highlights CHC Navigation’s social responsibility initiatives in education, public welfare, rural revitalization, and community engagement. The company contributes resources, equipment, and technical expertise to support academic development, professional training, and practical innovation in surveying, mapping, and spatial information disciplines.

Promoting green operations and sustainable applications

CHC Navigation continues to improve environmental management, resource efficiency, waste treatment, and circular economy practices across its operations. The company also supports more sustainable customer operations through technologies that enable efficient fieldwork, precision agriculture, clean energy infrastructure development, and data-driven environmental management.

As global industries become more digital, automated, and data-driven, CHC Navigation will continue aligning technological innovation with responsible governance, environmental stewardship, and social value creation.

The full 2025 ESG Report is available on the CHC Navigation website.

About CHC Navigation

CHC Navigation (CHCNAV) develops advanced mapping, navigation, and positioning solutions designed to increase productivity and efficiency. Serving industries such as geospatial, agriculture, machine control, and autonomy, CHCNAV delivers innovative technologies that empower professionals and drive industry advancement. With a global presence spanning over 140 countries and a team of more than 2,200 professionals, CHC Navigation is recognized as a leader in the geospatial industry and beyond.

For more information about CHC Navigation [300627.SZ], please visit: https://www.chcnav.com/about/overview

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