Impact Analytics Recognized as a Representative Vendor in Gartner® Innovation Insight for Merchandising Solutions With AI-Embedded Demand Forecasting

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impact Analytics™, the pioneer in AI-native planning, merchandising and inventory optimization solutions for the retail industry, today announced it has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Innovation Insight: Merchandising Solutions With AI-Embedded Demand Forecasting Are Winning report.

According to the report, “AI-embedded demand forecasting is increasingly embedded across planning, assortment pricing, promotion and replenishment, enabling unified decision making rather than siloed merchandising and supply processes.”

The report states “Forecasting models now incorporate elasticity, cannibalization, halo and post promotion effects, improving accuracy and enabling more precise revenue and margin optimization.” Gartner also notes that AI- and agent-driven capabilities are shifting workflows from manual planning to exception-based and automated decision making, improving productivity while retaining human oversight.

"We believe retailers are entering a new era where forecasting is no longer a standalone planning function but the intelligence layer that connects every merchandising decision," said Prashant Agrawal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Impact Analytics. "We believe that to be named as a Representative Vendor in this Gartner Innovation Insight reinforces our commitment to helping retailers transform planning into autonomous, demand-driven execution that improves revenue, margins, inventory productivity and customer satisfaction."

The AI-native platform from Impact Analytics brings together forecasting, merchandising, pricing and inventory optimization within a single retail-first solution. Purpose-built for retail, the platform enables organizations to:

Continuously forecast demand using AI that adapts to changing consumer behavior.

Connect merchandising financial planning, assortment planning, pricing, promotions, allocation and replenishment through a unified forecasting engine.

Evaluate multiple scenarios before execution to improve decision quality and reduce risk.

Automate routine planning through agentic AI while enabling merchants to focus on higher-value strategic decisions.

Deliver explainable recommendations with enterprise governance, transparency and confidence scoring.





"Only with Impact Analytics can retailers combine purpose-built retail AI, agentic decisioning and more than a decade of domain expertise in a single platform," added Agrawal. "As retailers navigate increasingly complex consumer demand and market dynamics, we remain focused on delivering AI that not only predicts what will happen next but autonomously helps organizations make better decisions."

To learn more about the AI-native merchandising platform from Impact Analytics, visit www.impactanalytics.ai .

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Innovation Insight: Merchandising Solutions With AI-Embedded Demand Forecasting Are Winning, 29 July 2026, Jonathan Kutner

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About Impact Analytics

Impact Analytics delivers AI-native SaaS solutions and consulting services that help companies maximize profitability and customer satisfaction through deeper data insights and predictive analytics leveraging agentic AI. Only with Impact Analytics do organizations gain an AI-native platform that unifies planning, forecasting, merchandising, pricing, promotions, and autonomous decision-making in one retail-first solution. Only with Impact Analytics can enterprises transform AI insights into autonomous actions that improve revenue, margins, inventory productivity, and customer satisfaction at scale. Powered by more than one million machine learning models, Impact Analytics has been recognized by Fortune, Financial Times, Inc. 5000, and the RIS Software LeaderBoard. Learn more at www.impactanalytics.ai .

Media Contact

Maggie Dryden

Vice President, Global Head of Marketing

Impact Analytics

maggie.dryden@impactanalytics.ai