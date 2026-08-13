Holistic Vet Blend Puppy Blend Winner Of “Puppy Food Product of the Year” In 2026 Pet Innovation Awards

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Pet Innovation Awards today announced that the Puppy Blend from Holistic Vet Blend , a nutrient premix supplement created by both a veterinarian and an animal nutritionist to balance homemade pet food, has been awarded “Puppy Food Product of the Year.” The Pet Innovation Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet care industry. The 8th annual awards program highlights solutions and products shaping the future of pet care, from nutrition and wellness to grooming and safety.

Holistic Vet Blend’s Puppy Blend delivers safe and balanced nutrition for growing puppies, especially large- and giant-breed dogs vulnerable to lifelong orthopedic disease. Developed collaboratively by veterinary nutritionists, PhD animal nutritionists, and a holistic veterinarian, the formula offers a complete and balanced premix to support controlled, healthy skeletal growth during a critical developmental window. It also supports gut health and a healthy microbiome, influencing growth and development, as well as a healthy immune system.

The blend lets families prepare fresh, human-grade meals at home, addressing the nutritional needs of large breed puppies during their first year - which can directly influence long-term joint health and quality of life.

In addition, the Holistic Vet’s Puppy Food Cookbook & Healthy Start Guide helps pet parents build healthy habits through balanced nutrition, preventive healthcare, guidance on healthy growth, socialization, exercise, enrichment, and puppy wellness education. It provides families with tools to support diet as well as physical, emotional, and behavioral foundations for lifelong health and well-being. The guide walks pet owners through important milestones and offers advice on health insurance, early socialization, and how to establish a healthy weight for life.

“Our customers express relief at finally having a veterinarian-developed option that removes the guesswork from homemade puppy nutrition. We’re helping pet parents move beyond simply feeding puppies to intentionally nourishing healthy growth, mobility, confidence, and lifelong wellness from the very beginning,” said Dr. Dody Tyneway Robi DVM, founder of Holistic Vet Blend. “We’re proud to receive ‘Puppy Food Product of the Year’ from Pet Innovation. As a veterinarian myself, I am finally confident that I can offer a healthy, large breed puppy alternative that prioritizes fresh feeding, ingredient transparency, sustainability, personalized nutrition, and preventative wellness.”

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Food & Treats, Health, Personalized & Functional Pet Nutrition, Sustainable & Eco-Friendly Pet Products, Retail & Services, Senior Pet Care and more. The 2026 Pet Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

“Holistic Vet Blend Puppy Blend is changing the conversation around puppy nutrition. Pet parents want to feed their pets minimally processed, homemade diets. However, most online recipes are nutritionally incomplete or inappropriate for large-breed growth. Excess calories, improper calcium levels, and rapid growth rates are associated with developmental orthopedic diseases such as hip dysplasia, elbow dysplasia, and osteochondrosis,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “Holistic Vet Blend Puppy Blend meets this demand by combining whole-food feeding principles with science-backed nutritional balance and veterinary oversight. This formula provides balanced mineral support and life-stage-specific nutrition without the risks associated with unbalanced DIY feeding.”

The U.S. Pet Industry is poised for continued growth in 2026 after having reached $158 Billion in 2025. The humanization of pets has contributed to them living longer, healthier lives. From products and services that keep pets healthy, like food and supplements, to advances that enhance well-being, such as insurance and household items, pet owners are becoming more intentional, prioritizing care, wellness, grooming, and pet accessories in 2026.

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com .

About Holistic Vet Blend

Holistic Vet Blend creates nutrient premix supplements to balance homemade diets. Our founder, Dr. Dody Tyneway Robi DVM is a holistic veterinarian with over 30 years of experience in holistic medicine practice and designs blends to support optimal health with human grade supplements. Our mission surrounds making pets as healthy as possible with fresh ingredients that you choose at the market and supplements to complement them. We believe in feeding our pets with fresh foods for optimal health as we would for ourselves.

Media Contact:

Travis Grant Pet Innovation Awards

Travis@petinnovationawards.com

949.667.4475