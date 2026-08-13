Notice of Secured Party Public Sale of the Personal Property of XEVANT, INC.

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pursuant to Section 9-610 of the Uniform Commercial Code, Black Feather Funding, LLC, as successor administrative agent to ABL OPCO LLC for and on behalf of the lenders (in such capacities, the “Secured Party”) will hold a secured party public sale to the highest and best bidder for cash, with reserve, to be conducted telephonically by the Secured Party on Wednesday, August 26, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. Central Time (the “Public Sale”). Qualified Bidders (defined below) may attend the Public Sale telephonically.

The Secured Party is conducting the Public Sale to foreclose the security interest held by the Secured Party in and to substantially all of the personal property assets of XEVANT, INC., a Delaware corporation, as successor by conversion to Xevant, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (the “Borrower”) including, without limitation, (i) inventory (“Inventory”), (ii) accounts receivable (“Accounts Receivable”), (iii) all trademarks and trade names, including “Xevant”; domain names owned by Borrower, including xevant.com; the Borrower’s customer list; all software and software licenses to the extent transferable under applicable law and the applicable agreements (collectively, the “Intellectual Property”), (iv) trade fixtures (“Trade Fixtures”); (v) all machinery and equipment owned by the Borrower, but specifically excluding any machinery and equipment financed by Navitas Credit Corp. (the “Equipment”). The Inventory, Accounts Receivable, Intellectual Property, Trade Fixtures, and Equipment excluding assets that are not transferable under applicable law or contract, are collectively referred to as the “Public Sale Collateral”.

The Secured Party is conducting the Public Sale to foreclose the lien and security interest held by the Secured Party in and to the Public Sale Collateral. At the Public Sale, all of Borrower’s right, title and interest in and to the Public Sale Collateral will be sold “as is” and “where is” and the Secured Party shall make no representation or warranty, either express or implied, relating to title, use, quiet enjoyment, possession, merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose, completeness, condition or the like, all of which are hereby disclaimed, in the sale or disposition of the Public Sale Collateral. In addition, the Public Sale Collateral is being sold (i) free and clear of the Secured Party’s security interests and all subordinate security interests and liens that are discharged pursuant to Section 9-617 of the Uniform Commercial Code, but subject to any senior liens and any liens, claims, interests, restrictions or obligations that are not discharged by the Public Sale, and (ii) without recourse to Secured Party, its attorneys and representatives. Any disposition of the Public Sale Collateral at the Public Sale shall be to the highest and best bidder.

In order to participate in the bidding process, each person or entity (a “Potential Bidder”) must, no later than 1:00 p.m. Central Time on August 25, 2026, deliver to the undersigned (i) an executed confidentiality agreement in form and substance acceptable to the Secured Party, (ii) financial statements or other evidence acceptable to the Secured Party demonstrating its financial ability to purchase the Public Sale Collateral, (iii) a completed and executed Asset Purchase Agreement in the form provided by the Secured Party, and (iv) a deposit equal to ten percent (10%) of its proposed opening bid, to be held by the Secured Party. A Potential Bidder that timely satisfies such requirements and is notified by the Secured Party that it is qualified shall be a “Qualified Bidder.” The Secured Party may waive or permit the cure of any immaterial deficiency in a commercially reasonable manner. Qualified Bidders will be provided access information for the Public Sale and an opportunity to bid on a competitive basis.

The Secured Party may offer the Public Sale Collateral in one or more individual or combination lots and may also offer all of the Public Sale Collateral as a single aggregate lot. The Secured Party may accept the bid or combination of bids that it determines, in its commercially reasonable judgment, constitutes the highest and best offer for the Public Sale Collateral. No later than 1:00 pm Central Time on the first business day following the conclusion of the Public Sale, the successful bidder(s) must pay the final bid amount in full by a wire transfer of funds to the Secured Party. The Secured Party reserves the right to credit bid on any or all of the Public Sale Collateral at the Public Sale. The Secured Party reserves the right to reject all bids and to adjourn, reschedule or cancel the Public Sale. Any adjournment or rescheduling will be announced at the Public Sale and, if appropriate, by further public notice.

For further details regarding the Public Sale Collateral, obtaining the confidentiality agreement and the form asset purchase agreement, and information regarding the Public Sale, you may contact either Michael Berens, Esq. by email at michael@mberenslaw.com or by telephone at (530) 304-6922 or David Ellis by email at david@blackfeatherfunding.com or by telephone at (210) 401-8314.

Source: Black Feather Funding, LLC

Media Contact:

David Ellis

Email: david@blackfeatherfunding.com

Direct: (210) 401-8314