Thought Logic Partners with Braemont Capital to Accelerate Growth and Expand its Technology-Enabled Consulting Platform

ATLANTA and DALLAS, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thought Logic Consulting, LLC (“Thought Logic” or the “Company”), a technology-enabled enterprise consultancy, today announced it has entered a strategic partnership with Braemont Capital (“Braemont”), a relationship-driven investment firm focused on partnering with companies at key inflection points, to accelerate the Company’s next phase of growth. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Braemont’s investment strategically positions Thought Logic to build on its strong foundation serving Fortune 1000 clients and extend its differentiated, outcome-focused approach to new clients and markets. As part of the partnership, Braemont and Thought Logic have developed an Invest to Build value creation plan focused on accelerating organic growth, expanding capabilities across strategy, operations, technology, data, analytics and AI and pursuing strategic acquisitions – while continuing to invest in its people and create broader career and leadership opportunities.

Thought Logic will also have access to Braemont’s Entrepreneur and Family Office (“EFO”) Network, a community of executives, entrepreneurs and family business owners who provide industry expertise, relationships and perspective to support the growth of Braemont’s partner companies. Throughout, the Company will continue to operate with its client-first culture, senior-led delivery model and commitment to “Challenge the Expected” – all of which have defined the Company since its founding.

“From the beginning, we have built Thought Logic around exceptional people, deep client trust and a commitment to delivering practical, measurable outcomes,” said Keith Roberts, Founder and CEO of Thought Logic. “Braemont shares our values and ambition, and their experience scaling service-based businesses, together with the reach of their network, makes them an ideal partner for our next phase of growth. This partnership gives us additional resources to invest in our team, expand our capabilities and create even greater impact for the clients we serve.”

“Thought Logic embodies the qualities we look for in our partner companies – an exceptional, founder-led management team, a blue-chip client base built on enduring relationships and a customer-first culture centered on delivering real results,” said Robert Covington, Founder and Managing Partner of Braemont. “As demand for enterprise transformation accelerates, Thought Logic has built a specialized delivery model that stands apart from the legacy firms. We're proud to execute our shared Invest to Build plan alongside Keith and his team and scale the business while preserving what has made it so successful. And having grown up in Atlanta, I’m especially proud to partner with a company so deeply rooted in the city.”

About Thought Logic

Thought Logic is a senior-led, technology-enabled enterprise consultancy that helps large organizations execute complex business, platform, data, analytics and AI transformation initiatives. Anchored to measurable business outcomes and a “Challenge the Expected” philosophy, Thought Logic combines deep business expertise with practical technology enablement to help clients move from strategy to execution. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the Company serves clients nationwide. For more information, please visit www.thoughtlogic.com.

About Braemont Capital

Braemont Capital is a relationship-driven investment firm that partners with entrepreneurs, family business owners and management teams to capitalize on key growth catalysts. The firm employs a thematic investment strategy focused on high-growth opportunities where differentiated insights and experience provide a competitive advantage. The strategy leverages proprietary knowledge, deep industry expertise and real-time market intelligence to guide sourcing, diligence and value creation. For more information, please visit www.Braemont.com or www.linkedin.com/company/braemont-capital.

For media inquiries:

Thought Logic Consulting

Lila Kate Cooley

LilaKateC@thoughtlogic.com

Braemont Capital

Gagnier Communications

Dan Gagnier

Braemont@gagnierfc.com



