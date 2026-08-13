red violet to Present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDVT), a leading identity intelligence and analytics company, today announced that it will present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference being held August 26-27, 2026 in Chicago. Camilo Ramirez, Senior Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations, will present and host investor meetings on August 27, 2026.

About red violet®

At red violet, we build proprietary technologies and apply analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence. Our technology powers critical solutions, which empower organizations to operate with confidence. Our solutions enable the real-time identification and location of people, businesses, assets and their interrelationships. These solutions are used for purposes including identity verification, risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection and prevention, regulatory compliance, and customer acquisition. Our cloud-native, AI-embedded identity intelligence platform, CORE™, is purpose-built for the enterprise, yet flexible enough for organizations of all sizes, bringing clarity to massive datasets by transforming data into intelligence. Our solutions are used today to enable frictionless commerce, enhance safety, and mitigate fraud and the related financial losses borne by society. For more information, please visit www.redviolet.com.

Company Contact:

Camilo Ramirez

Red Violet, Inc.

561-757-4500

ir@redviolet.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Steven Hooser

Three Part Advisors

214-872-2710

ir@redviolet.com