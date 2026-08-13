Enphase Energy Brings Its Full Home Energy Platform to Italy with Backup, Three-Phase Support, and EV Charging

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company, today announced that Italian homeowners can now build a complete home energy system with Enphase, combining solar, storage, backup, and EV charging on a single platform. The new IQ® System Controller 3 enables homeowners with IQ® Battery 5P™ systems to add home backup for the first time, including three-phase backup, while the IQ® EV Charger 2 lets them power their vehicle from their own solar energy. Together, the products give homeowners a future-ready system they can expand as their energy needs grow.

The launch comes as Italy's electricity grid faces growing strain from extreme heat. National grid operator Terna recorded a 2026 demand peak of 55 GW on June 23, 2026, up 4.4 percent from the previous week, as a prolonged heatwave triggered power cuts in cities including Turin, Milan, Naples, and Rome. E-Distribuzione, which manages grid distribution across roughly 7,500 Italian municipalities, has acknowledged the resulting network strain and committed €2.8 billion to adapt its infrastructure to increasingly severe heatwave conditions. For homeowners already generating and storing their own solar energy, backup power means keeping essential circuits running even when the grid itself is under pressure.

The IQ System Controller 3 protects a homeowner's original investment in Enphase batteries, while letting the energy system evolve as household needs grow. Customers can keep essential circuits powered during outages and add storage over time as they adopt electric vehicles, heat pumps, and other electric appliances. Italian homeowners have two flexible upgrade paths, both configured by an Enphase-certified installer through the Enphase® Installer App:

Add backup. Homeowners with an IQ Battery 5P system can add the IQ System Controller 3 to keep essential loads powered during grid outages. With FlexPhase, three-phase homes can back up across all three phases, with the homeowner and installer determining which circuits remain powered.

Homeowners with an IQ Battery 5P system can add the IQ System Controller 3 to keep essential loads powered during grid outages. With FlexPhase, three-phase homes can back up across all three phases, with the homeowner and installer determining which circuits remain powered. Expand storage. Homeowners can add IQ Battery 5P units to grow their storage capacity, whether the system stays grid-tied or is upgraded with backup. Existing batteries continue operating as part of the expanded system.





During a grid outage, the IQ System Controller 3 disconnects the home from the grid and, using Enphase's grid-forming technology, allows the solar and battery system to continue powering the home. In Italy, the IQ System Controller 3 operates together with an external grid-protection relay to meet the interconnection requirements of the CEI 0-21 standard. The system supports both single-phase and three-phase backup, including seamless backup of three-phase loads, and can back up loads of up to 80 A per phase.

The capability is available now through Enphase-certified installers using the Enphase Installer App. Homeowners interested in adding backup to a new or existing IQ Battery 5P system can contact an Enphase-certified installer. Installers can find training and system-configuration guidance at Enphase University.

"We built this business by trusting Enphase to deliver on what they promise," said Fabrizio Falco, sales manager at IS Energy, an installer of Enphase products in Turin, Italy. "The IQ System Controller 3 gives us one more reason to keep that trust: real backup power we can now bring to our customers."

"We're excited to bring the IQ System Controller 3 to market alongside the IQ Battery 5P," said Lorenzo Censi, sales manager at BeNext, an installer of Enphase products in Rome, Italy. "Between FlexPhase and now backup, our installers have a complete storage solution to offer, and we're ready to support them from day one."

Completing the platform, homeowners in Italy can also charge their vehicle with the Enphase IQ EV Charger 2, available across Europe since July 2026 and designed for direct sunlight and extreme climates. It can be installed as a standalone charger or paired with an Enphase solar and battery system, where green charging maximizes the share of each charge drawn from the homeowner's own solar rather than the grid, adjusting automatically as production changes and beginning from as little as approximately 1.4 kW of surplus solar. Homeowners with an Enphase battery need no additional hardware, and those with third-party solar can enable the same green charging by adding a third-party consumption meter.

The charger's availability comes as Italy prepares to introduce the Bonus Colonnine 2026 incentive, a government grant expected to cover up to 80 percent of the cost of purchasing and installing a home EV charger, with final caps and eligibility to be confirmed in the implementing decrees. Homeowners interested in the IQ EV Charger 2 can contact an Enphase-certified installer for more information.

"Italian homeowners can now bring together solar, storage, backup, and EV charging in one Enphase system, all from a single app," said Sabbas Daniel, senior vice president of sales at Enphase Energy. "The IQ System Controller 3 keeps the lights on when the grid goes down, including across all three phases, and the IQ EV Charger 2 lets families drive on their own sunshine. This is what a complete, future-ready home energy platform looks like."

For more information about Enphase in Italy, please visit the website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, EV chargers, home energy management systems, and virtual power plant (VPP) solutions. Enphase products enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power, all controlled through the Enphase App. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and has shipped approximately 89.4 million microinverters, with approximately 5.3 million Enphase-based systems deployed in over 165 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/.

©2026 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the “e” logo, IQ, and certain other marks listed at https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy's IQ System Controller 3, IQ Battery 5P, FlexPhase technology, IQ EV Charger 2, and related products and technology, including backup functionality, three-phase backup, storage expansion, compatibility, safety, quality, and reliability; the availability of these products in Italy and their compliance with the CEI 0-21 standard and other interconnection or regulatory requirements; the ability of homeowners with IQ Battery 5P systems to add backup capabilities and expand storage capacity; the expected benefits of pairing Enphase systems with the IQ EV Charger 2; and the anticipated introduction, scope, and terms of the Bonus Colonnine 2026 incentive. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy's current expectations and assumptions and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. Such risks include, but are not limited to, customer and installer adoption of backup, storage, and EV charging solutions; product performance and reliability under actual operating conditions; compatibility of existing and future hardware, software, and system configurations; changes in regulatory, grid interconnection, certification, or compliance requirements, including the CEI 0-21 standard; the timing, availability, and final terms of government incentive programs; market demand for residential energy storage, backup power, and EV charging solutions; and other factors discussed in Enphase Energy's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase Energy's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and other filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law or otherwise.

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