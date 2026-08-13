WallabyPhenox Announces First Patient Enrolled in PROMISE Study Evaluating Treatment of Medium Vessel Occlusion Stroke

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WallabyPhenox today announced that the first patient has been enrolled in PROMISE (PROspective study on Management of Ischemic Stroke secondary to mEvo), an investigator initiated prospective study examining how medium vessel occlusion (MeVO) acute ischemic strokes are managed within the first 24 hours. The first subject was enrolled at Indiana University, Methodist Hospital. Dr. Devi Patra and Dr. Ann Jones are co-leads at Indiana University.

Medium vessel occlusions account for a meaningful share of acute ischemic strokes, yet the field has not reached consensus on how best to treat them — mechanical thrombectomy versus medical management. PROMISE is designed to capture real-world practice across participating U.S. sites and to help characterize the current “equipoise” among treating physicians, enrolling patients managed with mechanical thrombectomy as well as those treated medically and following their outcomes over six months.

“Management for MeVO related stroke is one of the next frontiers in advancing care for stroke patients. We planned this study to better understand the practice and challenges involved in management of these patients in a prospective, unbiased way. To achieve a higher level of nuanced understanding we planned the imaging to be core lab adjudicated. I thank WallabyPhenox for their support to this investigator-initiated project.” — Kaustubh Limaye, MD, Global Principal Investigator, Associate Professor at Indiana University Medical Center

“This important study is expected to help answer a critical clinical question: whether revascularization attempt benefits patients with medium-vessel occlusion (MeVO). Current evidence remains largely equivocal, underscoring the need for clearer data to guide treatment decisions,” said Dr. Devi Patra, MD, a neuroendovascular surgeon at Indiana University Medical Center.

Dr. Froehler, Director of Cerebrovascular Program at Vanderbilt University Medical Center said, “This study is important because it includes all MVO patients; not just those treated endovascularly. The results will help us to understand real-world MVO outcomes.”

WallabyPhenox is supporting PROMISE as part of its commitment to advancing the evidence base behind stroke care.

“Reaching first enrollment in PROMISE reflects WallabyPhenox's commitment to advancing the science behind stroke care, not just the tools that support it. We're proud to stand behind Dr. Limaye and the investigators as they generate the evidence the neurovascular community needs to make the best possible decisions for MeVO patients.” — Ruilin Zhao, Chief Executive Officer, WallabyPhenox

The registry plans to enroll patients across 30 participating U.S. sites. The study is registered with Clinical Trials.gov https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT07746947