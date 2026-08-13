REV Completes 3D Seismic Survey at Montana Helium Project

REV moves a big step closer to first-ever drilling at West Butte Project in Montana following completion of a 3D seismic survey that has delivered high-quality data across promising acreage

REV Corporate Video: https://youtu.be/biOHmBtI8ns

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REV Exploration Corp. (“REV” or the “Company”) (TSXV: REVX; OTC: REVFF; FSE: 7FF) is pleased to announce the successful completion of a 3D seismic program covering the Company’s West Butte Project in Toole County, Montana. West Butte is REV’s cornerstone Montana asset that captures a significant portion of a geologically continuous Helium system across a regional structural corridor that has produced notable recent discoveries. The property has also never been previously explored for naturally occurring hydrogen.

The 8.5 square mile (22 sq. km) 3D seismic survey at West Butte was carried out by Tetra Tech, the same firm that completed a similar survey this past spring at MAX Power’s (CSE: MAXX) Lawson Natural Hydrogen Discovery. As with Lawson, high-quality data from West Butte was recorded. This data has been delivered for processing and will soon be analyzed and interpreted by the same team that reviewed the Lawson 3D seismic survey. REV’s technical and marketing collaboration with MAX Power began over a year ago, and REV remains one of MAX Power’s largest shareholders with six million shares.

The 3D seismic survey from West Butte is expected to provide REV’s technical team with greatly enhanced subsurface imaging of the structural and stratigraphic targets underlying the Montana acreage, supporting the delineation of upcoming drilling locations.

Mr. Jordan Potts, REV CEO, commented: "The completion of the West Butte 3D seismic program is a major step forward for REV's Montana exploration strategy. Executing a mixed-source survey across the challenging terrain of West Butte required careful planning by our technical team and a skilled field team. We are very pleased with the quality of the data collected and look forward to advancing interpretation to identify our first drilling targets at this very promising project in a known Helium district.”

West Butte 3D Seismic Survey Details

The 3D seismic program covered approximately 8.5 square miles across the northwestern slopes of West Butte, located approximately 14 miles east-northeast of Sunburst, Montana. The survey area encompassed a diverse range of terrain, transitioning from gently rolling cropland on the western edge of the butte through pastureland and coulees on the foothills to the base of the main butte's talus slopes — terrain that required careful operational planning and a flexible field methodology to execute effectively.

The program was designed as a mixed-source wireless node survey, reflecting the diverse topography of the project area. Receiver lines were oriented north-south at 250-meter spacing with a 50-meter receiver interval, and source lines ran east-west at matching 250-meter spacing with a 50-meter source interval. In total, the program recorded 1,524 Vibroseis source points on accessible, gently sloping ground and 269 dynamite shot points in the steeper terrain of the coulees and foothills where Vibroseis access was not feasible. This mixed-source approach was designed to provide full and optimal subsurface illumination across the entire survey area without compromising data quality.

West Butte is situated within a broad regional area highlighted by a geologically continuous Helium system characterized by:

Basement-sourced Helium charge across a regional structural corridor

Fault-controlled migration pathways tied to deep-seated lineaments

Laterally extensive Cambrian and Devonian reservoir intervals

Multiple structural closures capable of hosting stacked accumulations

The regional characterization above is conceptual and interpretive in nature, based on publicly available and Company geological data.

The 3D seismic survey at West Butte was completed with an outstanding safety record - zero injuries and zero accidents throughout all field operations. Surface disturbance was proactively mitigated by the field crew and all impacted areas were restored upon completion. The Company maintained active communication with area landowners and stakeholders throughout the program and acknowledges their cooperation and patience during field operations.





About REV Exploration Corp.

REV is a mineral exploration company with a diversified portfolio of strategic mining assets, together with meaningful and growing exposure to the Helium and Natural Hydrogen sectors focused on America's Northern Great Plains and Southern Alberta along the Montana border. The Company owns oil and gas leasehold interests in Montana covering approximately 14,000 acres, in addition to a series of PNG leases in Alberta along the Alberta-Montana border, including the drill-ready Aden Dome Project. REV is also a significant shareholder of MAX Power Mining (ownership of six million shares) which is advancing its Lawson Natural Hydrogen Discovery toward commercial validation.

For further information on the Company, readers are referred to the Company’s website at www.REVexploration.com and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

REV Exploration Corp.

Suite 410 – 325 Howe Street,

Vancouver, B.C. V6C 1Z7

Tel: 604-682-7970

info@revexploration.com

REVexploration.com

Jordan Potts, CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Chad Levesque

Investor Relations

1-306-981-4753

chad@revexploration.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, “forward-looking information”). Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the timing and results of the processing and interpretation of the 3D seismic data; the identification, number and timing of future drilling locations at West Butte; the anticipated benefits of the 3D seismic program to the Company’s exploration strategy; and the Company’s future business plans and exploration activities.

Forward-looking information is generally identified by words such as “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “believes”, “estimates”, “potential”, “target”, “strategy”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “may”, “will”, “should” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking information is based on management’s reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, and opinions as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding market conditions, the availability of financing on acceptable terms, the Company’s ability to obtain necessary approvals, the continued cooperation of joint venture partners and stakeholders, and the Company’s ability to execute its stated exploration and development plans.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: regulatory approval risks; the risk that the results of the 3D seismic survey may not confirm the Company’s geological interpretations or expectations, or support the identification of commercially viable drilling targets; fluctuations in commodity prices and financial markets; risks inherent in mineral exploration and early-stage development, including operational risks, cost overruns, equipment failures, permitting delays, and accidents; environmental, permitting, title, and community-related risks; changes in laws or regulations; reliance on key personnel; and general economic, political, and market conditions.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or approved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5fc014bd-7128-4702-ae34-74bd761f4288