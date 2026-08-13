WTW research warns of global vulnerabilities from concentrated lithium supply chains as critical mineral demand grows

LONDON, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly half of the world's identified lithium resources are concentrated in South America's Lithium Triangle, making the region one of the most strategically important links in the global energy transition. New analysis from WTW (NASDAQ: WTW) and Cullen Hendrix at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, conducted by the Willis Research Network, shows how disruptions to trade, infrastructure or political stability across Chile, Argentina and Bolivia could trigger far-reaching consequences for businesses, investors and supply chains worldwide.



The research examines three scenarios to test how shocks in critical mineral systems can cascade across borders, sectors and balance sheets. It finds that the Lithium Triangle functions as a deeply interconnected network spanning resource extraction, transport infrastructure, trade routes, battery manufacturing supply chains and global capital markets. As a result, risk exposure extends well beyond mining companies, with organizations holding assets, investments, supply chain dependencies or commercial relationships linked to the region potentially facing significant operational and financial impacts.

Scenario 1. Environmental shock. A major earthquake affecting a high-altitude lithium basin spanning parts of Bolivia and Argentina tests how environmental disruption, water stress and weak crisis coordination could escalate into government-imposed operating restrictions, denial of access, delayed flows, weaker counterparties and wider market-confidence effects.

Scenario 2. Fiscal and policy shock. An extraordinary export levy imposed during acute macroeconomic stress in Argentina tests how a policy shock could move beyond taxation into delayed exports, trapped cash, contract frustration, late-delivery penalties, loan repayment stress, refinancing pressure and weaker confidence in future lithium supply growth.

Scenario 3. Logistics and labor shock. An automation-driven labor dispute at a critical Chilean port tests how a local industrial dispute could disrupt a concentrated export chokepoint, delaying shipments, pressuring revenue timing, disrupting procurement, affecting contract performance and creating wider market effects.

Across scenarios, the most immediate effects are often not physical damage but delayed shipments, restricted access, contract disruption, pricing volatility, non-payment risk or constraints on capital movement. These pressures can affect revenue, liquidity, receivables, debt-service capacity and counterparties before visible operational loss occurs.

Key findings from the research include:

Concentration creates systemic exposure. The Lithium Triangle’s concentration of resources, future supply growth and export corridors means local disruption can affect current output, future project pipelines, diversification options and market confidence, increasing accumulation risk across supply chains, counterparties and markets. Non-damage disruption is a dominant loss driver. Losses often arise from restricted access, government-imposed operating restrictions, fiscal or foreign-exchange measures, labor action, delayed settlement, non-payment and prolonged delay rather than from physical damage to assets alone. Resource nationalism now operates from the top-down and bottom-up. Political risk is shaped by government efforts to capture value and assert control, and by community expectations around water use, environmental impact, consultation and the distribution of economic benefits. Logistics corridors are critical transmission points. Ports, border crossings and transport routes concentrate flows through a limited number of nodes, meaning local disruption can rapidly escalate into regional or international stress, affecting shipment timing, revenue recognition, contract performance and how long disruption persists.

Disruption is becoming more complex and must be tested. As losses increasingly arise through non-damage events such as operating restrictions, labor action, delayed settlement and non-payment, organizations need to assess how insurance programs would respond in practice. Policy reviews can help identify where coverage aligns with real-world disruption pathways, where gaps may remain and where losses may need to be retained.





Rupert Mackenzie, Head of Natural Resources, WTW, said: “In concentrated systems, interdependence becomes part of the risk. Organizations are exposed not only where they operate but also through supply chains, logistics corridors, financing structures and counterparties. Leaders need to understand where that exposure sits before disruption occurs, and where resilience, risk retention or insurance can make the greatest difference.”

Cullen Hendrix, Senior Fellow, Peterson Institute for International Economics, said: “In complex operating environments like the Lithium Triangle, disruption rarely follows a single pathway. Environmental, political and operational pressures tend to escalate together, often under conditions of uncertainty, creating impacts that can spread well beyond the initial event. The real challenge for organizations is not simply absorbing the initial shock but making timely decisions before disruption translates into financial stress. Scenario testing creates value when the discussion informs business decisions, helping leaders challenge their strategy, investment, resilience and preparedness.”

The full report can be downloaded here.

Cullen Hendrix is a Senior Fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, a Non-Resident Senior Research Fellow at the Center for Climate & Security, and a Fellow at the Payne Institute at the Colorado School of Mines. His research spans climate risk, political economy, natural resources and conflict, and it has been published widely across leading academic and policy platforms.

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you. Learn more at wtwco.com.

Media Contacts

Jo Barrett

Jo.Barrett@wtwco.com

Lauren David

Lauren.David@wtwco.com