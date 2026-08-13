CBAK Energy’s Model 32140 Cell Shipments More Than Double Year over Year in the First Seven Months of 2026, Surpassing Full-Year 2025 Volume

DALIAN, China, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBAK Energy Technology Limited (NASDAQ: CBAT) (“CBAK Energy” or the “Company”), a leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer and energy solutions provider in China, today provided an operational update for the seven months ended July 31, 2026, reporting that shipments of its Model 32140 cylindrical cells increased 101.5% year over year.

For the first seven months of 2026, shipments of the Company’s Model 32140 cells totaled 32.55 million units, up 101.5% from 16.15 million units in the same period of 2025. The seven-month volume also surpassed the full-year 2025 shipment volume of 29.98 million units by approximately 8.6%. The result builds on the Company’s No. 3 ranking in China for Model 32140/33140 unit shipments in 2025, according to the Start Point Institute of Research (“SPIR”).

The strong shipment growth was supported by the continued ramp-up of the Company’s Phase II automated production lines in Nanjing. As of July 2026, the Phase II lines had a production capacity of approximately 177,800 cells per day, up 174.0% from 64,900 cells per day in January 2026 and equal to approximately 80.8% of the Company’s year-end target. The Company aims to increase the production capacity of the Phase II lines to 220,000 cells per day by the end of 2026.

“Our Model 32140 cell shipments more than doubled year over year and surpassed full-year 2025 volume in just seven months, underscoring the progress of our Nanjing Phase II ramp-up,” said Zhiguang Hu, Chief Executive Officer of CBAK Energy. “Strong customer demand has at times exceeded available capacity. We are beginning to ease that constraint and remain focused on scaling output to capture growth opportunities across the light electric vehicle and energy storage markets.”

A video tour accompanying this press release gives investors an inside look at CBAK Energy’s Nanjing Phase II automated production lines, including the facility’s automated manufacturing processes and recent production ramp-up.

About CBAK Energy

CBAK Energy Technology Limited (NASDAQ: CBAT) is a leading China-based high-tech enterprise that develops, manufactures and sells high-power lithium-ion and sodium-ion batteries and produces raw materials used in manufacturing high-power lithium batteries. The Company’s products and solutions serve electric vehicles, light electric vehicles, energy storage systems and other high-power applications. In January 2006, CBAK Energy became the first Chinese lithium battery manufacturer to list on the Nasdaq Stock Market. The Company operates subsidiaries in Dalian, Nanjing, Shaoxing and Shangqiu and maintains a large-scale research, development and production base in Dalian.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding the Company’s target to increase the production capacity of its Nanjing Phase II production lines to 220,000 cells per day by the end of 2026; the timing, pace and expected benefits of the Phase II ramp-up; the Company’s ability to increase production capacity and output, ease capacity constraints, fulfill customer orders and address customer demand; and the Company’s ability to capture growth opportunities in the light electric vehicle and energy storage markets, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Actual results may differ as a result of various factors, including production-line performance, commissioning and utilization; the Company’s ability to achieve planned capacity and output levels and convert additional capacity into shipments and revenue; manufacturing yields and product consistency; the availability and cost of raw materials and other production inputs; changes in customer demand, order timing or order volumes; supply chain and logistics conditions; competition; macroeconomic conditions; and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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Investor Relations

Email: ir@cbak.com.cn

Website: https://ir.cbak.com.cn/

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/15e0304b-6561-484d-8dd6-109eac69f528