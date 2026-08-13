Catalyst Expands RIA Distribution Team with Two Senior Industry Veterans

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC, announced the hiring of Tim Brand, CFA, CAIA, and Don Gentile as RIA Sales Directors, further expanding the firm's distribution capabilities as it continues to grow its presence within the registered investment advisor (RIA) market. The hires underscore Catalyst's continued investment in the rapidly growing RIA channel.





“Tim and Don each bring decades of experience building relationships within the RIA community,” said Jerry Szilagyi, CEO of Catalyst Capital Advisors. “As we continue to expand, investing in professionals of this caliber who understand advisors' needs is critical. Their knowledge of the alternative space will help us continue delivering exceptional service while broadening awareness of our investment capabilities.”

Tim Brand joins Catalyst with more than 25 years of leadership experience in investment management distribution and business development. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President and Head of Advisor Consulting Distribution at Meeder Investments, where he led advisor engagement initiatives and helped drive distribution strategy nationwide. Prior to Meeder, Brand spent more than two decades at Calamos Investments, where he held several senior leadership positions focused on intermediary distribution, including founding and leading the firm's RIA sales team. Throughout his career, Brand has built high-performing distribution teams, expanded strategic advisor relationships, and helped drive significant asset growth.

“I’m excited to join Catalyst at a time when the firm is making a significant investment in the RIA channel,” Brand said. “I look forward to partnering with Don and the broader Catalyst team to deliver differentiated investment solutions, deepen relationships with advisors, and help build a best-in-class RIA business.”

Don Gentile brings 25 years of experience serving financial advisors and institutional investment professionals. He most recently served as Director of National RIA Sales at Vontobel Asset Management, where he helped develop the firm's U.S. RIA and family office distribution strategy. Before that, he spent more than two decades at Putnam Investments, holding a variety of leadership roles within RIA Sales, Sales Enablement, and Distribution Management. As one of the original members of Putnam's dedicated RIA team, he spent over a decade helping advisors implement investment solutions into their practices while generating significant net-new assets for the firm.

“I'm thrilled to be joining Catalyst and its team of exceptional sales and investment professionals,” said Gentile. “I'm very excited about the opportunity to work alongside Tim and contribute to Catalyst's growth by delivering highly sought-after alternative investment solutions to RIAs and Family Offices.”

As RIA Sales Directors, Brand and Gentile will be responsible for developing relationships with registered investment advisors, family offices, and wealth management firms while supporting advisors with investment strategies designed to help address today's evolving market challenges.

For media inquiries regarding this announcement, please contact Deborah Kostroun of Zito Partners at 201-403-8185.

About the Catalyst Organization

Catalyst Funds, Rational Funds, Catalyst International, and Strategy Shares ETFs are fund families that are advised by the Catalyst Group of affiliated entities. The group currently offers 34 investment products that seek to produce income- and equity-oriented returns, while also seeking to manage risk and volatility. The Catalyst Group offers these exclusive strategies through a team of in-house portfolio managers and boutique institutional investment management partners. The group strives to provide innovative strategies to support financial advisors and their clients in addressing the investment challenges of an ever-changing global market environment. For more information on the organization and its various offerings, please visit: www.catalystmf.com , www.rationalmf.com , www.strategysharesetfs.com , or www.catalystucits.com .

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Catalyst Funds. This and other important information about each Fund is contained in the applicable prospectus, which can be obtained for Catalyst Funds by calling 866-447-4228 or at www.CatalystMF.com or 800-253-0412 and RationalMF.com for Rational Funds. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

The Catalyst Funds and Rational Funds are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Neither Catalyst Funds, Rational Funds, Catalyst International, Strategy Shares, Meeder Investments, Calamos Investments, Vontobel Asset Management, Putnam Investments, are affiliated with Northern Lights Distributors, LLC. There is no guarantee that any investment strategy will achieve its objectives, generate profits or avoid losses. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Important Risks: Investing involves risk, including loss of principal. The value of the fund's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. There is no guarantee that any investment strategy will achieve its objectives, generate profits or avoid losses.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9398d31a-273b-4e12-8725-0a1527472592