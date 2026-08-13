Ness Ziona, Israel, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QTREX and U.S. Department of Defense Laboratory Target Q4 2026 to Formalize Joint Quantum Development Program

Ness Ziona, Israel, August 13, 2026 – QTREX Quantum Ltd. (Nasdaq: QTEX) ("QTREX" or the "Company") a company focused on advancing Additively Manufactured Electronics (“AME”) for quantum computing infrastructure, today announced that it is in discussions with a U.S. Department of Defense’s research laboratory (the “Research Laboratory”) to establish a joint quantum development program. The parties are targeting the fourth quarter of 2026 to formalize the program. The laboratory already operates the Company’s AME system and is distinct from the U.S. government laboratory referenced in QTREX’s July 6, 2026, announcement, extending the Company’s disclosed footprint to a second U.S. government research institution.

The program under discussion targets the layer where scaled quantum systems physically break: the interconnect. Across the U.S. defense quantum enterprise, programs are advancing from single processors toward networked and scaled architectures, yet every such system still depends on the physical layer inside the cryostat, where conventional wiring, packaging and RF pathways collapse under density, thermal and signal integrity constraints, and where hardware today is manually assembled and largely sourced from overseas suppliers. QTREX’s AME platform prints high density cryogenic interconnects, RF/microwave pathways and application specific quantum components as monolithic structures, fabricated domestically, on site, within a customer’s own secured environment. This laboratory already operates that capability.

The engagement caps a sequence that QTREX has executed: an operating footprint inside U.S. government laboratories; the establishment of QTREX USA to support federal contracting and program execution; and now, program level discussions with the U.S. Department of Defense Research Laboratory. Presence, structure, programs, in that order.

“This is one of the largest research organizations in the U.S. Department of Defense, an institution whose quantum programs reach beyond building individual systems toward connecting them at scale,” said Dagi Ben-Noon, CEO of QTREX. “Every connected quantum system stands or falls on its interconnect layer. That is the layer QTREX prints, and this is a laboratory that knows our platform from the inside, not from a brochure. We believe this can become far more than a single program. It can establish a path for QTREX technology into the physical infrastructure of future federal quantum systems.”

About QTREX Quantum

QTREX Quantum Ltd. (Nasdaq: QTEX) is a technology company focused on advanced connectivity and electronics manufacturing solutions for next-generation hardware markets. Following its acquisition of the AME platform, the Company is developing high-density, thermally optimized quantum connectivity solutions for dilution cryostats and advancing AME applications for defense, aerospace, missile, space, and other mission-critical environments. The Company also continues to advance its medical technology portfolio, including respiratory support and blood monitoring platforms, while actively working to monetize certain parts of the medical business.

For more information, please visit: www.q-trex.com

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements pursuant to U.S. Federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of the Company only and are subject to factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses its discussions with the Research Laboratory and any outcomes of such discussions; the establishment of a joint quantum development program; the targeted timing of the fourth quarter of 2026 to formalize the program; the technical abilities of such program and of the anticipated engagement between the Company and the Research Laboratory; the Company’s AME abilities; the Company’s expectations to set footprint inside U.S. government laboratories; the ability of QTREX USA to support federal contracting and program execution; the possibility of this being more than a single program and the potential it has on establishing a path for QTREX technology into the physical infrastructure of future federal quantum systems. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact

QTREX Quantum

Email: info@q-trex.com

Phone: +972-9-9664485



