Ned Davis Research 360° Dynamic Allocation ETF (NDAA) Surpasses $100 Million in Assets

SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ned Davis Research (NDR), a sub-advisor for the Ned Davis Research 360o Dynamic Allocation ETF (Ticker: NDAA) today announced that it has surpassed $100 million in assets under management (AUM).

This rapid growth has been fueled by advisor and investor demand for NDAA, an actively managed fund-of-funds strategy offering exposure to stocks, bonds, commodities, and cash equivalents.

"We're grateful for the trust investors and advisors have placed in Ned Davis Research," said Brian Sanborn, COO and Portfolio Manager. "Surpassing $100 million in AUM reflects a clear appetite for NDR's data-driven and objective approach in a single ticket solution, built for modern portfolios. NDR’s core principles guide everything we do."

Launched in October 2024, NDAA (Nasdaq: NDAA) is a fund-of-funds strategy that uses NDR's weight-of-the-evidence methodology to invest across and within stocks, bonds, commodities, and cash equivalents. The Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

For more information on Ned Davis Research ETFs, visit NDRFunds.com.

About Ned Davis Research

Ned Davis Research (NDR) is a global provider of independent investment research, solutions, model portfolios, and tools. Founded in 1980, NDR helps clients around the world make objective investment decisions. Our experienced strategists and analysts use macroeconomic, fundamental, sentiment, and technical research with models, charts, indicators, and weight-of-the-evidence methodology to help clients see the signals and invest with confidence. NDR is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, with offices in New York and London.

An investment in the Fund entails risk. The Fund may not achieve its investment objective and there is a risk that you could lose all of your money invested in the Fund. The Fund is not a complete investment program.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call (844) 954-5050 or visit our website at www.ndrfunds.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC. Foreside is not affiliated with NDR or Tidal.