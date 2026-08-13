Fluence and LEAG Clean Power start the construction of their second battery storage project to support Germany’s energy transition

BERLIN and COTTBUS, Germany, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEAG Clean Power GmbH and Fluence Energy GmbH, a subsidiary of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) (Fluence), a global market leader delivering intelligent energy storage systems, services, and asset optimisation software, have started the deployment of the Heinersbrück GridBattery energy storage project. The project will be co-located with renewable generation assets on recultivated former mining land. It is designed to strengthen the security of energy supply and reduce pressure on the power grid.

The Heinersbrück GridBattery, scheduled for completion in 2027, is the second joint project for Fluence and LEAG Clean Power. The companies are already deploying the 1GW / 4 GWh GigaBattery Jänschwalde 1000 system in the same part of the country, in eastern Germany. Fluence is responsible for the design, supply, and construction of both projects. They will be powered by Fluence Smartstack™, a high-density, high-availability, modular battery solution known for its advanced safety and ease of deployment.

As part of Germany’s coal phase-out, LEAG Group is repurposing former mining areas, existing industrial sites, and energy infrastructure to develop its GigawattFactory, an integrated system of renewable generation, battery storage, and dispatchable power plant capacity designed to support the energy transition.

“The Heinersbrück GridBattery is the first LEAG Clean Power battery storage system to share a grid connection point with wind and photovoltaic generation assets. This allows us to store surplus renewable electricity flexibly and make it available when it is needed. In doing so, we increase the efficiency of our energy system, relieve pressure on the power grid, and strengthen security of supply,” said Thomas Brandenburg, Managing Director of LEAG Clean Power GmbH. “We are pleased to have Fluence as an experienced and highly capable partner, supporting us both at the Heinersbrück and Jänschwalde power plant sites as we build a battery storage cluster of national and European significance,” Brandenburg added.

“The Heinersbrück GridBattery is the second project we are delivering with LEAG Clean Power in the Lusatia region following GigaBattery Jänschwalde 1000. This adds to our strong track record in Germany, where we have contracted or deployed 35 projects with a cumulative capacity of over 6 GWh. As a company with deep German heritage, we share LEAG’s ambition of establishing large-scale energy storage as a key pillar of a modern and resilient German energy system,” said Julian Jansen, Managing Director, Germany, at Fluence.

About Fluence

Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) is a global market leader delivering intelligent energy storage and optimization software for renewables and storage. The company's solutions and operational services are helping to create a more resilient grid, from powering the next generation of AI-driven data centers to unlocking the full potential of renewable portfolios. With gigawatts of projects successfully contracted, deployed, and under management across nearly 50 markets, the company is transforming the way we power our world for a more sustainable future.

For more information, visit our website, or follow us on LinkedIn or X. To stay up to date on the latest industry insights, sign up for Fluence's Full Potential Blog.

About LEAG Clean Power

LEAG Clean Power GmbH is part of the LEAG Group, Germany's second-largest electricity producer and one of the largest private employers in eastern Germany. LEAG Clean Power GmbH focuses its business activities on projects in the areas of battery storage and dispatchable power plant capacities, thereby making a decisive contribution to the development of the LEAG GigawattFactory. With investments in the expansion of renewable energies and storage capacities, planned hydrogen-compatible power plants and energy generation from biomass, the LEAG Group is consistently driving forward its transformation from a conventional energy supplier to a future-oriented energy transition company.

For further information, please visit https://www.leag.de/en/gigawatt-factory/ or follow us on LEAG | LinkedIn.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated operational performance of these energy storage systems, including output and capacity, market position, expected impact of these projects on the German power grid, the European utility landscape, de-risking expectations, and other beliefs, assumptions, prospects, plans, and objectives of management. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this press release, words such as "may," "possible," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "commits", "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions and variations thereof and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including without limitation, statements regarding the operational performance of the project, including expected capacity of the project, anticipated impact on the security and pressure on the German power grid, expected impact on the energy future in Germany generally, timing for completion of the Heinersbrück GridBattery project. and projected costs, beliefs, assumptions, prospects, plans and objectives of management. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this press release, words such as “may,” “possible,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “grows,” “could,” “intends,” “targets,” “projects,” “contemplates,” "commits", “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions and variations thereof and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events, and their potential effects on our business. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and there can be no assurance that future developments affecting our business will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, severe weather events impacting the project, changes to the regulatory environment in Germany and Europe, general economic conditions, the potential for political, social, or economic unrest, terrorism, hostilities or war, unforeseen circumstances outside of Fluence’s control which may cause the energy storage system to not perform as anticipated, and factors set forth under Part I, Item 1A.“Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 25, 2025 and Part II, Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2026, as well as in other filings we make with the SEC from time to time. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all such risk factors, nor can we assess the effect of all such risk factors on our business or the extent to which any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements made in this press release. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which we become aware of, after the date hereof, except as otherwise may be required by law.

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